Venture seeks to revive Sausalito’s long history with distilled spirits

Nearly six decades after one of the largest distilleries in the U.S. suffered a major fire in Sausalito and soon thereafter left the scenic bayside city, an entrepreneur is bringing back local spirits, crafting high-end drinks that blend Marin County and Wine Country flavors.

City resident and longtime marketing executive Scott Jampol has been working on Sausalito Liquor Company for nearly three years. The initial launch is with 2,100 six-bottle cases of the two labels of spirits: Marin Coastal Gin ($35 a bottle) and Unsinkable rye and bourbon whiskeys ($55).

Jampol knew he wanted to make a gin, as craft productions of the amber spirit have been attracting consumers in search of something different in alcohol.

“I wanted to make it feel like you're in Northern California when you're drinking this gin, and so I started to hunt for unique ingredients,” Jampol said.

The quest for optional sensory gin augments beyond the juniper berries required by federal law led Jampol to a beach north of Bodega Bay. He joined an outing led by Heidi Herrmann to forage seaweed, and that led to a business arrangement to source not only the marine vegetable from the Sonoma Coast but also angelica seed from Herrmann’s certified organic Strong Arm Farm west of Santa Rosa.

The farm sells about 95% of its produce wholesale to local restaurants and retailers such as GoodEggs, Rainbow Grocery and Petaluma Seed Bank, according to Herrmann.

Also going into Marin Coastal Gin, currently produced under contract at Griffo Distilling in Petaluma, is Northern California citrus, creating a more less biting drink for the “gin curious,” Jampol said.

The base for the Unsinkable whiskeys was purchased in bulk from East Coast distilleries and finished at Rohnert Park’s Corning & Company, maker of the Sonoma Distilling Co. spirits brand. The Kentucky rye is aged 3.5 years in Napa Valley port barrels. The Tennessee bourbon has been aging two years in 3- to 5-year-old French oak barrels soaked with North Coast cabernet sauvignon wine. The barrels are sourced directly from wineries or via brokers.

Sausalito Liquor has been using contract distilleries because of the time and capital required to open its own facility, Jampol said. A key partner in the venture, in addition to friends and family, is Chief Operating Officer Charlie Coy, who had been in research and marketing for Southern California software company Cornerstone OnDemand for two decades.

“Our vision for Sausalito is for production and hospitality, so visitors can see where the spirits are made,” he said. “We have so many visitors to this town.”

Sausalito was the main location for Mason’s Distillery, later called American Distilling Company, from 1892 until 1966. The Marin plant had a major fire in 1920 and again in 1963, the later seriously damaging two buildings, according to a Sausalito News story at the time. The company relocated to the East Bay three years later, the newspaper reported.

The new spirits company is using San Jose-based Liberation Distribution, or Libdib, which has a strategic partnership with wholesaler giant Republic National Distributing Company. Sausalito Liquor is self-distributing in northern Marin and southern Sonoma counties, and is set to have a booth at the Toast of Sausalito beverage festival Oct. 21.

Online orders are available in 42 states via Barcart, which passes orders to local retailers to distribute.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.