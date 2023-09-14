Vintner Jim Fetzer’s Lake County estate up for sale for $21 million

A titan in the wine industry is selling off his 163-acre Lake County estate.

Jim Fetzer, 72, has listed his Northern California homestead filled with an original walnut grove at Ceago Vineyards and Lakeside Casitas for a total $21 million — $17.5 million of that involves the lakefront part of the compound over 52 acres at 5115 E. Highway 20 in Clear Lake.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oQ-95_d_Fr4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“It’s like going to Lake Como in Italy,” Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty agent John Law said. “We listed it (Sept. 11), and on Tuesday morning, we started getting calls from all over.”

The price is a record-high listing for a lakeside property in the community.

Law, who is listing the property along with Craig Sikes and Hunter Sikes, has known Fetzer for 20 years and has even stayed at the estate. He’s confident the sale will interest many wealthy parties seeking the kind of solitude that involves mountain views, “lapping water and 3,000 species of birds,” he added. The listing bills the location as only 2.5 hours from San Francisco.

The lakefront property consists of farmland, a private deck, pier, private beach, four-bedroom ranch home and over 10 acres of vineyards used to grow cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, syrah, chardonnay, cabernet franc and malbec grapes.

Along with the Valley Oaks property, the Fetzer name and winery operation — known for its pioneering biodynamic farming practices, averaged about 2 million cases a year. They were sold in 1992 for a reported $82 million to Brown-Forman Corp.

Another parcel that includes a two-bedroom home used as a caretaker’s quarters has a sale price of $3.5 million.

Fetzer, who was unavailable for comment, started out as a winemaker at age 16. He’s known as a craftsman who likes “to build things” Law added. He’s also an avid skier, with a home in Lake Tahoe where he’s lived part time.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com