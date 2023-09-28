Visit Mendocino County hires new marketing manager

Lisa Batson has been named marketing manager at Visit Mendocino County, the organization announced Sept. 27. In her new role, she will also support the tourism agency’s director of marketing and other teams within the organization.

For the past 17 years, Batson has worked in Mendocino County’s wine industry, having most recently served at Frey Vineyards in Redwood Valley, according to the news release. She has also worked at Husch Vineyards in Anderson Valley, and Campovida in Hopland.

Batson graduated from Humboldt State University with a bachelor’s degree in fine and studio arts, according to the announcement.

“I love our county, and I love that you can be in the hills and at the ocean on the same day,” Batson said in the release. “I’m excited to work together to create more traction and visitation.”