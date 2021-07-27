Visit Napa Valley hires new marketing, sales, guest-experience teams

Brice Gosnell has been named director of marketing for Visit Napa Valley, one of five appointments the tourism agency announced.

Gosnell, who the agency said will be overseeing Visit Napa Valley’s new brand campaign in the fall, was head of the Americas for Australia-based Luxury Escapes, where he led initiatives to scale the business on the continent. He also previously was vice president of brand marketing at Travana, a startup focused on sustainable travel, and spent almost nine years at Lonely Planet as head of global content, digital publishing and brand marketing.

Rebecca Merry-Barrango, business development and sales manager, Visit Napa Valley

In addition the group named a new Business Development and Sales Manager. Rebecca Merry-Barrango is returning to Visit Napa Valley where she worked for eight years. In charge now of helping to promote “Napa Valley’s premier wine, food, arts, and wellness attractions to leisure and group markets worldwide,” Merry-Barrango previously worked in sales with San Diego Tourism Authority and United Airlines.

She is a graduate of Chico State University.

Jackie Simion, executive office manager, Visit Napa Valley

Jackie Simion is also joining the agency. She will hold the position of executive office manager. Simion most recently served as a special project adviser for Chahil Global Marketing and Innovations Advisory where she gained experience in administrative operations by supporting a global team and multiple clients.

Other new employees are guest experience associates.

Lily Shindle, guest experience associate, Visit Napa Valley

Lily Shindle will assist visitors while also providing retail support for the Napa Valley Welcome Center’s Mercantile shop, the group stated. She joins Visit Napa Valley from Four Sisters Inn, where she was a front desk and concierge associate.

Her experience also includes wedding and event coordination for Cass Vineyard and Winery, as well as serving on the grand-opening task force for Pacific Hospitality Group, which operates Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort & Spa.

Shindle is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.

Lauren Turigliatto, guest experience associate, Visit Napa Valley

Lauren Turigliatto, who will also work at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, more recently was an assistant manager for Magic Memories.

Turigliatto is a graduate of San Francisco State and Bournemouth University.