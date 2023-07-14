Visit Vacaville president to resign in October

Melyssa Reeves will resign as president and CEO of Visit Vacaville on Oct. 31, according to a press release, after being named the president and CEO of Destination Marketing Association of the West.

Reeves will become DMA West's first president and CEO after decades of the organization being managed by Association Resource Center in Sacramento. She is currently president of DMA West's Association Board. She will become DMA West's president and CEO on Nov. 1 after her term as board president ends.

Reeves has already received one parting gift. She was honored this week by Destinations International with the Destination Organization Leadership Award. She will be recognized at Destinations International's annual convention on Tuesday in Dallas