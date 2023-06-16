Visitor spending expected to continue rising despite current economic climate

Visitor spending continues to rise in Sonoma County, even with the high prices on essential goods and economic uncertainty impacting the way travelers spend their money.

Claudia Vecchio, CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, said the July 2021 to June 2022 period was a “year of recovery” for tourism and that tourists were ready to travel but not internationally yet.

A Dean Runyan economic Impact of Tourism Report for 2022 found that visitors to Sonoma County spent $2.299 million, an 18.7% increase from visitor spending in 2021.

“The travel industry had a banner year in 2022,” Vecchio said. “We were seeing that pent up demand for travel and people needing to get out.”

Vecchio said visitor spending in 2023 has been a lot softer than the previous year, but doesn’t anticipate it being a bad travel year.

“People are paying a lot more for their essential needs so the amount of money they’re willing to spend is likely to be challenged this year,” Vecchio said. “I think we’re going to have a decent year because (Sonoma County) still continues to be a place that people want to visit.”

Vecchio added that Sonoma County Tourism will produce a report for the period of July 2022 to June 2023 at its annual meeting in September, which will include revenue figures.

Woody Guderian, CEO and owner of Woody’s Wine Tours, said January 2023 was the slowest month he’s had in his 12 years of business, but quickly picked up since February.

“I think we’re definitely going to be a little bit under what last year was,” Guderian said.

Woody’s Wine Tours takes guests on customized tours through Sonoma and Napa counties, exploring the sights, sounds and tastes each has to offer.

Bookings for tours in 2021 were plentiful, especially from July to the beginning of November, which is considered the “peak season” for Woody’s Wine Tours. Guderian said bookings have also started to come last minute. But, despite the slow start from the beginning of the year, Guderian still thinks 2023 will be a good year.

“Tourism is alive and well in Sonoma County,” Guderian said. “But I think we’re (still) going to have a fine year.”

