San Rafael nonprofit Vivalon names interim CEO

Vivalon, a San Rafael-based health care nonprofit has appointment Joe O’Hehir as interim CEO, effective April 1.

O’Hehir will be responsible for the company’s strategic oversight and overall management and will report to Vivalon’s board of directors.

“Joe comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of supporting the elderly and disabled in the community, and his familiarity with Vivalon will help us continue to build on the recent successes,” said Douglas Reilly, Vivalon board president.

“I’m honored and excited to return and help Vivalon through this leadership transition period,” said O’Hehir. “The organization is poised for growth and expansion thanks to the efforts of the talented executive team currently in place.”

O’Hehir previously was Vivalon’s CEO from 2008 to 2021. He replaces former CEO Anne Grey, who announced her resignation last month.