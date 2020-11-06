Voters approve sales of Petaluma and Healdsburg hospitals to Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate

Area voters this week overwhelmingly approved the sales of two public hospitals in Petaluma and Healdsburg to an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health, actions that ensure emergency and other medical services remain in the suburban communities for at least the next 20 years.

The sales give Providence St. Joseph Health ― which already operates Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the region’s primary trauma care site and Sonoma County’s largest medical center with 300 beds ― a larger share of the county’s health care market and expand its hospital footprint into the northern part of the county.

The transactions reflect a longstanding regional and national trend of consolidation among hospitals and physician groups.

Two ballot measures, which each passed with 85% of voters in favor, clear the way to complete the sales of Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital to NorCal HealthConnect, a secular affiliate of the Catholic health care giant St. Joseph Health.

NorCal HealthConnect will pay $52.6 million for the Petaluma hospital. For the Healdsburg hospital, it will pay $5 million in cash and invest $10 million in possible property upgrades and community health services over the next decade.

“Both hospitals are vital resources for acute and emergency medical care, as employers, and as pillars of the community,” NorCal HealthConnect Chief Executive Kevin Klockenga said Thursday in a prepared statement. “We deeply appreciate the vote of confidence in NorCal HealthConnect.”

The deals, both expected to close by Dec. 31, cap yearslong searches to find new owners for both local hospitals, which have struggled financially with limited public funding and are in dire need of infrastructure repairs. And each took a hit to the bottom line at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when elective surgeries were temporarily halted statewide.

Wendy Young, executive director of Sonoma County Medical Association, said making sure the two hospitals remain operating is paramount for the tens of thousands of residents who rely on them in the northern and southern parts of the county. Otherwise, they would have to travel farther for emergency care.

“It could mean the difference between life and death,” Young said.

At the 43-bed Healdsburg hospital, NorCal HealthConnect will invest $100 million in state-mandated upgrades, including $20 million to $50 million to better withstand a seismic blast. It also plans to pay for new health care technology not supported by the current budget of North Sonoma County Healthcare District, current owner of the hospital.

“(The sale) is the only way we could have accomplished the capital requirements and maintained services for our community,” said Erin Gore, board chair of the north county healthcare district.

In Petaluma, NorCal HealthConnect also has promised to invest $100 million in the 80-bed hospital, including replacing the roof, upgrading the heating and cooling system, adding a new electronic medical record-keeping system and doing required seismic upgrades.

Providence St. Joseph, NorCal HealthConnect’s parent, has operated Petaluma Valley Hospital on a lease from the Petaluma Health Care District since 1997.

Once the sales agreements are finalized, North Sonoma County Healthcare District and the Petaluma Health Care District will continue operating in Sonoma County. They will use the cash from the sales to help pay for community health care programs, including homeless, mental health and senior wellness services.

NorCal HealthConnect will take charge of all physicians groups, specialists and other services at both hospitals, as well as the emergency rooms.

Such takeovers of smaller independent hospitals by large health care operators have become increasingly common as smaller providers struggle to cover costs and compete with expansive regional health networks. In Sonoma County and Northern California, St. Joseph Health, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are the big players.

From 2010 through 2019, 120 small hospitals closed in the U.S., according to a study by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Locally, in 2014, the publicly owned Palm Drive Hospital in Sebastopol closed.

At Petaluma Valley Hospital, Young of the county medical association said some doctors and staff have been concerned about how Providence St. Joseph has managed women’s reproductive health services and the family birthing unit, which the provider has committed to maintaining for a minimum of five more years.

The Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership, a union representing nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital, campaigned against the ballot measure in part because it said members feared a sale to Providence St Joseph’s affiliate eventually could put an end to the birthing unit.

Steven Buck, a spokesman for NorCal HealthConnect, said the provider will be able to offer new resources and expand medical services in Petaluma and Healdsburg areas. He said NorCal HealthConnect has told the hospitals’ employees no staffing changes will be made for at least six months following the sales.

“We’re not looking to make layoffs or do anything that would diminish that ability to serve the public,” Buck said.

