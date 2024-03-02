Waste management agency subpoenaed in Napa County probe

Another entity can be added to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation in Napa County: the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, a joint powers authority that oversees integrated trash and recycling services for the cities of Calistoga, St. Helena, and Yountville.

The Press Democrat has reviewed a copy of a subpoena sent to the agency by attorneys in the DOJ’s Antitrust Division on Jan. 18.

The inclusion of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, or UVWMA, in the federal probe isn’t a huge surprise, considering waste management services were the primary focus of a separate subpoena delivered to the Napa County Department of Public Works on Dec. 7. In fact, the two Justice Department requests are mostly carbon copies of one another.

Steven Lederer, who is both the county’s public works director and UVWMA’s manager, confirmed receipt of the more recent document, adding that neither entity was able to furnish the requested material before the DOJ’s imposed deadline of Feb. 20, contrary to previous reports.

The Napa County Counsel’s office has been in communication with the DOJ and has received an extension, according to Lederer.

Lederer wasn’t sure exactly when the county would be forwarding documentation, but believes it will be sometime this month, and that Public Works and UVWMA will be forwarding their materials at the same time.

As with the subpoena sent to Public Works, the DOJ has asked UVWMA for the agency’s organizational charts and individual contact information, and for a wide range of documents pertaining to quotes, bids, proposals and contracts the agency has solicited for waste management services, as well as communications on that subject between UVWMA and officials in Napa Valley’s three Upvalley cities.

The U.S. attorneys are also requesting documents relating to meetings, conversations and contact between agency representatives, and anyone associated with companies that provides waste management services in Marin, Sonoma, Yolo and Solano counties.

That would suggest the DOJ is also interested in the dealings of Napa Recycling & Waste Services, which primarily serves the cities of Napa and American Canyon, and has sister and partner companies in Marin, Solano and Yolo.

There are several subtle differences between the subpoena delivered to Napa County Public Works, and the one delivered to the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.

A couple have to do with timelines.

The DOJ asked Public Works for organizational charts, personnel lists, directories, names, addresses and phone numbers dating to Jan. 1, 2019. Investigators are demanding more from UVWMA, seeking those items from Jan. 1, 2006. In addition, Public Works was asked for documents pertaining to quotes, bids, proposals and offers dating from Jan. 1, 2019. That category had no stated time limit in the UVWMA subpoena.

The waste management agency’s subpoena also added a request for “documents discussing submitted quotes, bids and proposals” that didn’t appear in the Public Works subpoena, though that may have been a typographical error; the Public Works version had a sentence repeated twice in that same section of text.

In addition, Public Works was asked for details on the contracting process for providing waste management services Upvalley, and for “documents addressing or discussing … potential or actual changes to the contracting process for Waste Management services in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Yolo, and Solano Counties.” Those specific requests were not made to UVWMA.

There was an important difference in redactions in the subpoenas furnished to The Press Democrat, too.

In supplying the Public Works subpoena, the county redacted the name of the company providing trash services to Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. That name was not redacted in the subpoena provided by UVWMA. The company is Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services, confirming what everyone had assumed.

Waste management services are just one of several subjects the Department of Justice is probing in Napa County. Others include the county airport, road paving projects and a long list of prominent wine interests and real estate developers.

The DOJ has been silent on what, exactly, it is investigating. Many of the people, businesses and agencies singled out in the subpoenas have connections to Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, who has announced he will not run for reelection, and will not seek the state Senate seat Bill Dodd will vacate at the end of this year. Pedroza had previously announced his candidacy for that Senate position.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.