Watch: Impact Marin 2021 conference tackles commercial real estate, health care, economic growth

Over half of Marin County businesses have dipped into personal savings, rang up credit card debt or turned to family for a loan to make ends meet, according to survey results presented at North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Marin virtual conference on March 24.

Speakers at the conference:

Danielle O'Leary, director of economic development, city of San Rafael

David G. Klein, M.D., MBA, CEO of Marin Healthcare District and MarinHealth

Haden Ongaro, executive managing director and North Bay market leader, Newmark

Joanne Webster, CEO, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce

