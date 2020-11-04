Watch the Impact Napa Conference 2020: Wine and tourism navigate coronavirus and wildfires

About 350 professionals registered to attend the North Bay Business Journal's 2020 Impact Napa conference. California state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, talked about efforts for relief from Glass Fire and other blazes.

A panel discussion on the impact of the coronavirus and wildfires on the wine and tourism industries included Linsey Gallagher of Visit Napa Valley, Emma Swain of St. Supery winery, and Jean-Charles Boisset of Boisset Collection.

Event underwriters of the free Business Journal Virtual Event were Bank of Marin and Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty. Major sponsors were American AgCredit, BPM, Ghilotti Construction and Western Health Advantage.