Watch the Impact Sonoma Conference 2020: Surviving the coronavirus downturn

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 5, 2020, 5:11PM
Recovery from the current economic reversal and a return to normalcy is possible, if people and business are willing to work together and adjust, said a panel of five business leaders at North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Sonoma Conference virtual event Oct. 30.

Keynote presentation: Sonoma State University Economist Robert Eyler

Panel discussion:

  • Sonoma County Economic Development Board Executive Director Sheba Person-Whitney
  • Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble
  • Keegan & Coppin, Inc. Operations Director and Senior Real Estate Advisor Brian Keegan
  • Sonoma County Tourism Vice President of Marketing and Communication Todd O’Leary

North Bay Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger moderated the panel discussion.

The conference was underwritten by Exchange Bank. Redwood Credit Union and Ghilotti Construction Company were major sponsors.

