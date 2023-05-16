‘We are a business-friendly city’: San Rafael city, chamber toast notable local employers

An entire city block on Fourth Street in downtown San Rafael was transformed into an outdoor event center May 10 for the annual Taste of San Rafael State of the City Awards.

The late afternoon program began with an overview of city initiatives from Mayor Kate Colin and also included an update on San Rafael Chamber of Commerce’s priorities by Board Chair Carol Parks followed by the announcement of Business of the Year award winners by chamber CEO and President Joanne Webster.

Colin noted that this event is also a “celebration of progress made by those working together to implement San Rafael’s economic development plan, including the Business Improvement District and others engaged in workforce development, reducing homelessness, paving the way for more housing, fostering greater social justice, responding to climate change and finding ways to provide more and better forms of transportation for all residents.”

During a follow-up conversation with the mayor, Colin provided additional information on how San Rafael is rebounding, noting that citywide vacancy rates are almost back to where they were before the pre-pandemic shutdown. As of year-end 2022, the retail real estate vacancy rate was 3.2%, office 15% and industrial 0.6%.

“This shows that businesses are willing to invest in San Rafael because they recognize that we are a business-friendly city committed to attracting new businesses, as well as retaining the ones that are here and supporting their growth in the years to come,” Colin said.

The city hired Micah Hinkle as director of San Rafael’s first-ever Economic Strategic Plan. The plan was placed on the May 15 City Council agenda for adoption.

San Rafael’s Police Department now has a mobile mental health crisis team that anyone can call 911 when they see someone in crisis. In response, a Specialized Assistance for Everyone team member can be dispatched, if appropriate, rather than a uniformed officer. San Rafael is the only city in Marin that has such a program, which is part of its program to address homelessness.

The city is working to relieve the housing shortage by creating housing that is taller and denser than in the past, including new projects planned on Fourth Street, in Northgate and other areas.

When it comes to climate change, Colin confirmed that San Rafael is the recipient of nearly $800,000 to have a community-driven project around sea level rise and is partnering with Marin County, Canal Alliance and the Multi-Cultural Center of Marin to begin this work. Last year San Rafael approved policies to support the electrification of buildings and reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Colin announced the winner of the chamber’s Mary Lou Jacobsen Award, created in 1992 to recognize a chamber director for exceptional service to the organization. This year’s award was presented to Leigh Bahktiari, of City Carpets, for her leadership in serving on the Green Business and Economic Vitality committees.

Colin also presented Employee of the Year and Citizen of the Year award to Marlene Austin, a Public Service Award to Melissa Prandi and recognized the city’s Parks Management Divisiton for earning the Team of the Year Award.

Carol Parks, who is also director of client services with Alegre Home Care, said the chamber board has adopted a number of priorities “addressing economic vitality when it comes to enhancing the downtown corridor and by working with Marin County’s sustainability team to increase the number of green businesses in San Rafael — as well as recognizing green business champions in Marin by collaborating with Chambers members and partners to create a healthy, inclusive and resilient community.”

She highlighted the value of the Chamber’s Women’s Empowerment in Business Series, which networks with programs such as the Leadership Institute, and the Chamber Morning Program, a monthly meeting where attendees learn about their community.

“Our chamber also honors outstanding educators while encouraging business leaders to provide meaningful internship experiences and scholarships for women-owned or small businesses and increasing diversity by people of color through the Marin Leadership Foundation,” said Parks.

Webster and Parks announced the six 2023 Business of the Year award winning firms and the individuals accepting the honors.

The Large Business Award was presented to Dr. David Klein on behalf of MarinHealth , an organization that has been instrumental in making sure our community has access to world-class health care and mental health services. As one of the largest employers in Marin, MarinHealth provides jobs for over 1,700 employees and generously makes more than $78 million in community benefit contributions, while also granting funding to more than 19 community partners.

, an organization that has been instrumental in making sure our community has access to world-class health care and mental health services. As one of the largest employers in Marin, MarinHealth provides jobs for over 1,700 employees and generously makes more than $78 million in community benefit contributions, while also granting funding to more than 19 community partners. The Small Business Award was presented to Burns Florist owner Kelly Pare. She donates flowers she can’t sell to a rehab center for girls ages 13-18 so they can create arrangements in hopes they are distracted from their addictions and feel empowered to make something beautiful in their lives.

owner Kelly Pare. She donates flowers she can’t sell to a rehab center for girls ages 13-18 so they can create arrangements in hopes they are distracted from their addictions and feel empowered to make something beautiful in their lives. The Downtown Business Award was presented to Jack and Brad Hunt, of Jack L. Hunt Automotive Sales. The longevity of Hunt Automotive is a tribute to innovation and flexibility coupled with a focus on customer needs, while maintaining family ties working together since its founding in 1927.

The longevity of Hunt Automotive is a tribute to innovation and flexibility coupled with a focus on customer needs, while maintaining family ties working together since its founding in 1927. The Large Green Business Award was received by Chris Janek on behalf of Equator Coffee. The firm reduced its natural gas consumption by 80% by using smart roaster technology, using renewable plant-based materials, recycling waste coffee, and focusing on supporting regenerative agriculture.

The firm reduced its natural gas consumption by 80% by using smart roaster technology, using renewable plant-based materials, recycling waste coffee, and focusing on supporting regenerative agriculture. The Small Green Business Award was received by Carolyn Rebuffel Flannery for Make It Home, a furniture bank that provides used furniture and household goods to newly housed foster kids and families formerly experiencing homelessness, and individuals who would otherwise move into an empty apartment.

The civic gala, scheduled to coincide with National Small Business Month, attracted 370 members, guests and public officials seated at tables set up on the Fourth Street roadway. This was only the second time an outdoor venue was selected for this program.

The 10 Taste of San Rafael participating restaurants were Il Davide, Lotus Cuisine of India, Julie’s Hummus Bar and Grill, Vin Antico, Red Rooster Brick Oven, San Rafael Joes, Los Moles Mexican Cuisine, Sweetly Cali, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Magnolia Park Kitchen.

Bank of America was the premier event sponsor, along with contributions from other members of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce Leader Circle program. Award sponsors were Bank of Marin (Large Business of the Year), Nice Guys Delivery (Small Business), Marin Clean Energy (Large Green Business) and Merlone Geier Partners (Small Green Business).

Other event sponsors included Good Green Moving, Minute Man Press of Marin, Maggiora & Ghilotti, Goldstone Management, Desire to Inspire Foundation and Bellam Self-Storage and Boxes.

Downtown Business of the Year did not have a sponsor. Terrance Thornton, owner of San Rafael Martial Arts and president of the San Rafael Business Improvement District, presented the award.