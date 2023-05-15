‘We made a good call,’ says buyer of big Marin–Sonoma office, apartment portfolio

The North Bay’s largest single sale to date of commercial properties is resulting in tens of millions of dollars in long-deferred repairs and upgrades — though it is taking much longer than the buyers had anticipated.

In December 2021, San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments and affiliated firm Graham Street Realty, with backing from New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management, purchased 60 of the nearly 70 office and apartment buildings in Marin County and Sonoma Valley. The $436.5 million bankruptcy court deal included over 1.4 million square feet of commercial and living space that were the backbone of a $330 million Ponzi scheme involving the late Ken Casey’s investment companies.

After Casey’s death three years ago this month, auditors and regulators quickly uncovered the skimming of funds from about 1,300 investors. His companies, Professional Financial Investors and Professional Investors Security Fund, were pushed into Chapter 11 reorganization that June.

“It was in bankruptcy for over a year and a half. A lot of the properties were kind of ignored, and there was a lot of deferred capital (investment) that builds up,” said David Messing, co-managing principal of Hamilton Zanze.

Hamilton Zanze’s initial assessment in late 2021 determined that over $50 million in repairs and upgrades would be needed across the portfolio. More than half of that was aimed at the 935 apartments in the 31 complexes purchased in San Rafael, Novato, San Anselmo, Corte Madera, Sonoma and Glen Ellen. Most of the rest of the capital investment would go into modernizing six of the 20 commercial buildings in San Rafael, Corte Madera, Novato, Sausalito, Petaluma and Sonoma.

“Our first order of business was to turn the units,” Messing said about the apartments.

At the time of purchase, the portfolio was 87% leased. But 97 unoccupied units couldn’t be renovated for lease to new tenants — what the apartment business calls “turning” — because there were no funds through the bankruptcy to do so.

So far, $6.5 million has been spent of the $10.5 million initially committed for the apartment complexes to pay for new siding and roofs plus upgrades to add modern features.

“Lot of renovation plans are delayed because of product delays and architects are slammed right now,” Messing said.

The goal is to commit another $10 million for work on the North Bay multifamily portfolio in coming years, Messing said.

Occupancy in the North Bay units peaked at 95.5% and was 94% this spring. Turnover last year was only 16% of those units, compared with 55%–60% across Hamilton Zanze’s roughly 25,000 units in 25 markets nationwide.

“Our properties probably trend below market (in rents), especially with our low turnover rate,” Messing said. “We weren't able to renovate and put newer-looking units on the market to push those rents (up), because you can only raise rents a limited amount on existing tenants in the state.”

The North Bay apartments are all class B and C, an industry term for units built in the past 20 and 30 years or more, respectively. Class A units have been built in the past 10 years and command the market’s highest rents.

Work on Hamilton Zanze’s North Bay office properties is progressing more slowly than with the apartments, Messing said.

Of the $5 million–$6 million Hamilton Zanze had planned to spend on updating the office buildings as of last year, only a half-million was spent. That work included revamping paint schemes and flooring in common areas plus completing about a dozen and a half “speculative suites,” ranging from 500 to 3,000 square feet.

These are office spaces that property owners ready with finishes such as paint, flooring and configurations that smaller tenants commonly seek, such as two offices and a conference room. These spec suites allow property owners to offer quick time frames from lease signature to move-in.

Occupancy in the 680,000 square feet of office space in the Casey portfolio was 66% at the time of the bankruptcy sale, compared with roughly 85% occupancy in Marin County for such class B and C space. But Hamilton Zanze was able to tread water in the market through 2022, with barely positive (600 square feet) of net office space absorption (square footage vacated equaling square footage gained and retained).

Since taking over the properties, the company has inked 145 office lease renewals and 40 new deals. Net absorption in the first quarter this year is positive 6,300 square feet.

“We made a good call in buying property in Marin,” Messing said. “If we had bought this portfolio in the East Bay, I suspect we would be getting crushed right now.”