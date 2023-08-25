‘We will all benefit’: Why a group of Sonoma County hoteliers are combining marketing efforts

A group of Russian River Valley hoteliers have banded together on a public relations initiative aimed at driving more tourists to their neck of the woods.

Launched this month, the Russian River Boutique Hotels is a collective of five proprietors of luxury hotels in Guerneville and one in Forestville. The Guerneville properties are Dawn Ranch, boon hotel + spa, Mine + Farm, glamping site AutoCamp, Stavrand Hotel Russian River Valley; and The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville.

Emily Glick, owner of the Stavrand and a relative newcomer to the Russian River Valley from San Francisco, assembled the diverse group of hoteliers earlier this year with the idea that by promoting themselves collectively rather than individually, it could result in shared media coverage — and less individual financial burden on marketing efforts.

“We have a common interest in promoting the area so, in my mind at least, if we get more interest in the Russian River, then hotel demand will follow,” she said. “Maybe some of that hotel demand will go to Farmhouse Inn and maybe some of it will come here (for example), but this supplements the efforts that each hotel is doing for their own property.”

The first order of business was to hire a public relations firm. After considering seven agencies and interviewing four, the group hired Diamond Public Relations, which has offices in Miami and Los Angeles.

“They have experience working at all levels — local, regional, national and even international,” Glick said. “And we're trying to bring more business in from farther away geographically, so that experience will matter a lot.”

Glick declined to state how much the group is spending for the public relations effort, but said it’s split equally between the six proprietors.

“We’re bringing our collective voices together to try to grab another audience and bring them in because I think we’re often fighting potentially for the same demographic that might be looking at either Napa Valley, or even Healdsburg for that matter,” said Guerneville hotelier and chef Crista Luedtke. “(Tourists) may be thinking the Russian River is more cabins or camping but it's not. We have all these beautiful high-end boutique hotels that not everybody knows about.”

Luedtke, a serial entrepreneur, currently operates boon hotel + spa, boon eat + drink; and BROT, a modern German restaurant. Luedtke is arguably the most high-profile businessperson in Guerneville’s hospitality industry. She remains friends with Guy Fieri after winning a cooking show on the Food Network in 2015. She has subsequently served as a judge, and has been featured in publications that include Forbes, Food & Wine magazine, Condé Nast Traveler and The New York Times.

Luedtke said she is savings thousands of dollars each month by pooling her marketing funds as a member of the Russian River Boutique Hotels initiative, and sees a higher purpose in the group’s initiative.

“We will all benefit, and I think that's the real goal here,” she said. “And I think, also, it's been really interesting and helpful for all of us just running our own businesses to share best practices with one another.”

Glick said she sees the Russian River Boutique Hotels group as a way to unite, strategize and help support one another’s businesses — not to duplicate Sonoma County Tourism’s sustained marketing and public relations efforts over the years to promote visitation to the Russian River Valley region.

The county’s tourism bureau has long sent travel writers to the region’s hotels, restaurants, shops and plethora of outdoor activities, including the historic Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. That work has routinely resulted in articles that have appeared in regional, national and international publications.

But Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, said she applauds what the Russian River hoteliers are doing.

“I think it's a great idea,” Vecchio said. “For so long, properties have tried to create their own brands and do their own marketing and do their own PR. And when you have an area like the Russian River, while those brands are somewhat different, they do convey an alignment around that region. I think it makes a lot of sense.”

Catherine Bartolomei, who for 22 years has co-owned Farmhouse Inn with her brother, Joe Bartolomei, said she welcomes the group’s energy and drive to elevate the region.

“It's just more eyes on this part of the world, and I love that,” she said.

Over the years, other than sometimes referring visitors to Guerneville properties like boon hotel + spa, Farmhouse Inn hasn’t generally worked in tandem with its neighboring city, Bartolomei said.

“Guerneville is at the table now,” she said. “They were always so separate.” That’s partly because the definition of luxury has changed from historically being about fancy amenities to more authentic experiences, she added.

Glick noted that because Russian River Boutique Hotels and its public relations effort is new, it may be a while before the group has a sense of the initiative’s effectiveness.

“We’ll see, but we know that we're enjoying working together and that there is strength in numbers,” she said.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.