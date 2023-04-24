Wealthy visitors, business travelers propel Napa, Sonoma private aviation; a flight school is on the horizon

It may not have a landing strip in the North Bay, but one of the nation’s largest privately held aviation businesses is headquartered in Petaluma.

With more than 2,000 employees, Solairus Aviation is an aircraft management company that operates more than 300 aircraft nationwide, according to CEO Dan Drohan.

But, as he’s quick to note, private aviation is a very small business.

“Everybody knows everybody,” Drohan said.

And soon, there will be a new player entering the North Bay air space when Toronto-based Skyservice lands at Napa County Airport in the next few weeks with a date still to be finalized.

“It’s such a great opportunity,” said Skyservice Chief of Staff Ty Dubay. “You’ve got the wine culture and vacation travel, but there’s also a significant amount of business travel. And that's a great combination to have in one spot.”

Napa doesn’t have a commercial airport to service the popular Wine Country destination that brings in roughly 4 million visitors each year, making it an attractive proposition for a company like Skyservice.

Skyservice is a fixed-based operator, a commercial business granted permission by an airport to provide such services as hangars, fueling, aircraft maintenance and management. Some fixed-based operators also provide concierge services, including for pilots, such as helping coordinate ground transportation and attractions for them to visit.

According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Business Aviation Association, business aviation contributes $150 billion to U.S. economic output and employs more than 1.2 million people.

NBAA represents 11,000 companies and professionals “that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful,” according to the organization’s website.

And that doesn’t include individuals who use private planes for leisure travel.

Big developments in Napa

The Napa County Airport will become the fifth U.S. operation for the 36-year-old Skyservice, which entered the states in November 2021 when it opened four fixed-based operations: two in Oregon (Bend and Redmond); one in Seattle; and another in Helena, Montana.

Dubay said Skyservice plans to further its expansion to new markets and new customers, but “cannot announce those details yet.”

Skyservice and Atlantic Aviation, already at the Napa County Airport, will be getting new terminals in the next couple of years. Both businesses signed a 30-year lease with the county with a 10-year renewal option, as the North Bay Business Journal reported in December.

The two companies will also lease approximately 10 acres and an existing hangar and build a fuel farm.

Construction on the two terminals is expected to be complete by summer 2025, according to Napa County Airport Manager Mark Witsoe.

Skyservice has leased an 18,000-square-foot hangar and will operate from a modular facility while construction is underway, Witsoe said.

Skyservice tailors to the needs of its customers, who are generally affluent owners of private planes, Dubay said.

“Some (customers) want to drive to the stairs of the aircraft, get out of their car, get on the plane and shoot out of there as quickly as they can,” he said. “Other customers want to arrive, maybe sit in the lounge for a couple minutes, have a cup of coffee, get on Wi-Fi and then eventually leave.”

But the big payoff for the airport and its customers will come when the two new terminals are finished, Witsoe said.

“Skyservice has committed to providing a restaurant on the facility, and that may extend to having in-flight catering,” Witsoe said.

“We are very interested in the attraction of a restaurant operator to bring back a time where people can come out to the airport for a meal and enjoy the flying activity, and the ambiance of being at the airport and having the views that we have from the field.”

For its part, Atlantic Aviation has promised to launch a flight school when its terminal is complete, Witsoe said.

Broad customer base

While the county-run Napa airport is used primarily for corporate jets and private planes, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport also offers commercial airline service.

As such, the two fixed-based operations stationed at the Santa Rosa facility — Sonoma Jet Center and KaiserAir — also have contracts with the airport’s three commercial carriers, noted Jon Stout, airport manager of the Sonoma County airport. Those carriers are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines.

Both Sonoma Jet Center and KaiserAir provide the big airlines with services that include airplane maintenance, fuel and concierge assistance, Stout said.