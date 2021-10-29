Webinar shows how to become ‘Green Certified’ business

The City of Sonoma is encouraging local businesses to “go green.”

And to make that happen, the City in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring a free webinar on how to become a Sonoma County Green Certified Business.

The November webinar will be presented by Sonoma County’s Energy and Sustainability Division and will instruct business owners about best practices in energy efficiency, water saving and waste management, customer engagement, and special programs and resources that can help them achieve their environmentally friendly goals.

It will also walk through the steps on how to become a Sonoma County Green Certified Business. The Sonoma County Green Business Certification is a part of the California Green Business Network, whose mission is to assist businesses to operate sustainably as well as profitably.

The workshop will be presented in English and Spanish. Both presentations will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17; the English version from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the Spanish version from 2 to 3 p.m.

To register for the webinar, visit sonomacity.org.