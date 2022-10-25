Wells Fargo Santa Rosa manager named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Laura Rebecca Ramirez of Wells Fargo Bank is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Ramirez submitted:

About me

Ramirez started working at Wells Fargo in 2006, as part of 16 years in the financial industry, 10 of that in management. “I have enjoyed the challenges that come with being a manager from critical thinking, decision making, conflict resolution, and coaching a team. I learn everyday and continue to grow both personally and professionally.”

Some questions

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

Everyday I have the privilege of meeting small business owners and I am seeing more and more Latino customers starting their own business, becoming their own boss which is great to see.

I would say the biggest challenges faced by the Latino community is the hesitance when it comes to adapting to the advancing technology. Many clients are not leveraging all the benefits and resources that are available to them. There are so many tools to help with credit, budgeting, savings plans, and retirement planning all of which are so important for financial success.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

There are many obstacles. Trying to balance raising a family and being successful in your career can be difficult. So often we are asked or even forced to choose. It can feel like if you succeed in one you fail in the other. But you can have both and be successful in both.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I currently serve on the board of directors for CASA of Sonoma county which is a non profit organization that focuses on helping kids in the foster care system.

We are always looking for volunteers to serve as advocates for foster children. These volunteers known as CASA’s establish stable relationships with foster children and are their voice in court. There are many children on the waiting list to receive a CASA.

Quoteable

“Relating to others comes easily for me. I am able to find a common ground which helps me connect with team members and clients.”