West Sonoma County real estate agent named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Daniela M. Hernandez of Hernandez Realty is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

About me

My role as a leader started at home and I am still growing into the leader I aspire to be. I grew up in a very loving household with two inspiring parents.

From a very young age, my dad would drag us out of bed at the crack of dawn on the weekends and make us volunteer at all kinds of fundraisers and events; whether we were flipping pancakes, waving signs, or selling raffle tickets, he made sure we contributed. I went on to be very active in Leadership holding many positions, ASB Vice-President of my high school being one of them.

In college I joined Delta Sigma Pi, a professional fraternity, where I took on Pledge Educator, one of the most challenging yet rewarding positions I ever held. All in all, my parents led the way for me and now I hope to continue to follow in their footsteps.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am so proud to see so many more Latino owned businesses and Latina chingonas thriving, even throughout the pandemic they have remained resilient, and it’s inspiring to watch women like Nohemi Palomino, Linda Mayberry-Chavez, Magali Telles, Rebecca Hermosillo, Esther Lemus, Alicia Sanchez, and so many others that have overcome and achieved so much, I look up to them and am thankful for their leadership and examples to Latinas like myself.

I think we still face an uphill battle when it comes to discrimination against woman and Latinos. I still see it in my community, but we finally have a voice and we are not afraid to use it. ¡Si se puede! Is there anything else you’d like to add? For example, any community involvement or any mentors you would like to mention?

Quotable

Two quotes that I life by are:

“You make a living by what you make, but you make a life by what you give.”

“At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built; not what we got but what we shared; not our competence but our character; and not our success but our significance. Live a life of love.”