Earnings for Marin County’s Westamerica Bancorp jump 41% in 2022

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) on Thursday reported earnings were up 81% for the fourth quarter and 41% for 2022, compared with a year before.

The parent company of Westamerica Bank said it had net income of $39.3 million in its fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, and $122 million for the year. Earnings per share were $1.46 for the quarter and $4.54 for the year, up 80% and 41%, respectively.

David Payne, the San Rafael bank’s chairman, president and CEO, noted that the company gained higher yields on variable-rate bonds and loans, while keeping operating expenses “well controlled.”

The bank company had revenue of $79.7 million for the quarter and $265 million for 2022, up 60% and 24%, respectively.

Total deposits amounted to $6.34 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with the same period in 2021. The past quarter dipped a bit from $6.49 billion reported in the third quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter’s net interest income, which is the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing assets and cost of servicing liabilities, was $69.25 million, in contrast to $60.78 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, dropped to $10.46 million, compared to the third quarter’s other strong performance that came in as $11.81 million.

Assets at year-end were $7.41 billion, up 5.3% from 2021. Total loans were down 15.3% over 12 months to $998 million.

First chartered in 1884, the community bank has consumer and commercial lending branches in Northern and Central California.