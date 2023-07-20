Westamerica Bank Q2 earnings up 59% from year before

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) reported earnings for the second quarter Thursday showing a slight dip from the previous three months but a surge year over year.

Net income in the period ending June 30 was $40.24 million for the parent company of San Rafael’s Westamerica Bank. In the previous quarter, the bank recorded $40.45 million. In contrast, earnings in second quarter of last year were $25.31 million.

In line with those earnings comparisons, net interest income came in as $70.28 million, a nudge upward from 2023’s first quarter at $69.56 million. Substantial traction was made over 12 months, up from $48 million. Net interest income is the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing liabilities.

Quarterly non-interest income — derived by fees — dipped to $10.7 million, from $11.26 million a year before.

Still, total deposits were $5.79 billion, down from $6.42 billion in the first quarter and $6 billion a year before.

“When you think back, there was so much stimulus the government put into the economy,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Thorson said, referring to pandemic-related cash that flowed into the pockets of U.S. citizens.

And in a double-barrel effort, the Federal Reserve bought bond that placed more cash into the U.S. economy.

Assets were $6.86 billion for the bank, a drop from a year ago by almost $600 million.

Shareholders were paid dividends of 42 cents per common share during the second quarter, the company reported.

Westamerica Bank operates more than 80 branches and two trust offices in Northern and Central California.