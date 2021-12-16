What California’s new mask mandate means for North Bay counties

Although the state unveiled new indoor masking rules Monday , some North Bay counties are operating as they were before this week, with local orders that provided exceptions.

The California Department of Public Health issued a statewide recommendation asking that everyone mask up within indoor settings from Wednesday to Jan. 15, regardless of vaccination status or the metrics among counties, which provide their own orders.

Since Oct. 8, Marin County has allowed fully vaccinated people in “select” settings such as gyms and offices to unmask if they abide by strict restrictions. The criteria dictate the space hold fewer than 100 people, bans public appearances and requires employers in offices to track the vaccination status of their workers. The county plans to allow for the fully vaccinated to unmask in those certain settings.

Marin County spokeswoman Laine Hendricks fears the confusion surrounding the exemptions may lead to a total disregard of mask wearing, noting the exceptions only apply to about 5% of most public settings.

“People still need to wear masks in most public settings,” Hendricks told the Business Journal.

State officials put the new rules in place hoping to get ahead of any holiday spike. At the time the state acted, the number of cases statewide had risen by 47% over the last few weeks, the Associated Press reported.

As for state recommendations, Matt Cohen of the California Department of Public Health told the Business Journal counties are free to set their exceptions in their own health orders issued prior to Dec. 13.

As written, the state’s universal masking exceptions dictate that “masks may be removed while actively eating or drinking” or during professional performances.

Sonoma County also received an exemption from the state, indicating that it would continue to operate under its local health order, which is in line with Marin County’s.

In Sonoma County, the seven-day average case rate has increased 40% and hospitalizations have increased 47% since Thanksgiving, county officials stated.

Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Lake county officials confirmed that they intend to follow the state guidelines requiring the monthlong mass masking.

“We don’t want to overload our health care system,” Napa County spokeswoman Rebecca Craig said.