What comes next for Napa in the coronavirus pandemic? Business must play a role

The year 2020 will go down in North Bay history as one of the most difficult and challenging periods of our lifetime.

While the primary story will be the COVID-19 pandemic and its catastrophic effects on our economy and health — both physical and mental — the devastation from the largest wildfire in Northern California history, and our growing political debate and strife centered around race and inequality, cannot be underestimated.

Issues that have sparked their fair share of negative impacts on local U.S. business economies stemming from protests, divisive rhetoric and other random acts are causing major damage and sometimes completely destroying business communities.

Did I mention there’s a presidential election deemed, “the most important in our history,” playing out as the backdrop to it all?

The Napa Chamber of Commerce understands that we are in unprecedented times, and we are engaging, connecting and collaborating with local government, elected officials, community stakeholders and our business community/leaders and workforce to get through it, and get back on a road to recovery.

We’re working diligently to provide assistance and resources wherever we can, while also trying to be prepared with answers and resolutions to the many questions being asked on relative issue topics.

For COVID, that required creating — and communicating — a cohesive and comprehensive plan of guidelines, timelines and processes for safely and sustainability reopening sectors of our local economy as new information and protocols emerged from federal, state and county government on an almost daily basis. The initial goal was to get our workforce back to work as quickly as possible while maintaining a priority on community health and safety.

It was a challenging but welcomed opportunity to collaborate with local health and government officials as well as business and community stakeholders to assist in developing guidance and rules of engagement for sector reopening and economic recovery.

The NCC and our board of directors quickly established the Countywide Business Advisory Group (CBAG), which consisted of a panel of representatives from key economic sectors who committed to helping develop reopening and recovery guidance for their respective sectors. CBAG also included top executives from each county chambers of commerce in American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville.

CBAG was then invited to share our compiled data and strategies with Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio and Napa County Board of Supervisors. Their public health guidance, support and recommendations ultimately made it possible for Napa County to be the first in the state to gain approval for reopening. Under the guidance of our state and county health officials we will continue to thoughtfully and methodically reopen in a way that minimizes the risk and spread of COVID 19.

We also immediately introduced the NCC Community Assist Campaign. The video series was a collaboration with 1700 Film and Media, a local video production company and NCC member, created to serve as a very simple assist in igniting more positive, productive conversations among leadership, business owners and operators, stakeholders and community members during what had become a very uncertain and challenging time.

The basic message of support and hope served as a reminder that “together — we will get through this.”

NCC board and business members, as well as community stakeholders lent their voices throughout the campaign. Local media partners included KVON/KVYN, the Napa Register, which assisted in providing a path for the voices and messages to be heard throughout the Napa Valley. The videos received tens of thousands of views and were a bright spot of shared support and resilience during a troubling time.

The chamber has also worked closely with the City of Napa on a couple of very critical programs focused on downtown restaurants and businesses affected by the pandemic.

A collaboration between the Napa Chamber, City of Napa, Downtown Napa Association and NCC Chairman’s Circle members AUL Corp. and Redwood Credit Union resulted in an “Al Fresco Dining” outdoor seating expansion that included the closure of Main Street and several creative “parklets” being constructed to increase and improve the outdoor restaurant seating footprint.

From this effort also came the formation of a local Restaurant Coalition, who now continues to meet weekly with city staff to discuss ongoing issues, and better plan together for their continued and future road to recovery.

Government will always be a partner in the solution, but not the sole solution. The business community must play a role in shaping what comes next.

Travis Stanley, president and CEO of Napa Chamber of Commerce

Our focus remains on communicating the importance of public health safety first and foremost, while continuing to work to maintain and grow the trust and confidence of our business leaders and consumers — and to get our workforce back to work as quickly as feasible and safely as possible

The Napa Chamber of Commerce continues to assist in communicating important public health and economic information at every new and developing stage and to helping our business navigate this new landscape.