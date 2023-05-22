What Gov. Newsom’s disaster declaration means for Solano County

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a state of emergency in Solano County on last week was necessary in order to cope with localized flooding, roadway slope erosion, embankment slipouts and landslides, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

The Solano proclamation will support recovery efforts following a series of March and April storms affecting the county.

The governor made the declaration May 15, adding it to a list of 51 other counties the governor designated back in February.

In parts of Solano County, rising flood water caused damage on Lops Road in the cities of Fairfield and Benicia and also on Cantelow Road near Vacaville. A portion of Interstate 680 was temporarily closed due to high water levels.

“Cleanup work continues to make these roads passable,” said Solano County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Jennifer Novelli. “With repairs still ongoing, a final cost estimate is not available at this time.”

In other impacted counties, 12 atmospheric storms within a year also resulted in power failures, fallen trees, debris flow hazards, and mudslides along with waterway swellings, dam overflows and levee failures.

Earlier in March, the governor asked for and later received a Presidential Emergency Declaration and a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on April 4 from President Biden related to provide federal assistance for Solano County.

Such conditions “of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property” and due to the subsequent conditions “by reason of their magnitude are — or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond.” Newsom said.

Thousands of state emergency services and other state agency employees continue to be actively engaged in local affected communities throughout the state.

Newsom has also announced $492 million to support flood impact response efforts across the state as well as to help communities build resilience to future floods.

State efforts to provide aid during a period of record storms goes back to March 24, 2022 when the governor proclaimed a state of emergency in 16 counties including Lake, Marin, Mendocino and Napa counties.

In early January of this year, the governor also extended the tax filing deadline for Californians in 40 counties that also included Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Hazard mitigation assistance to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards is available in all of California’s 58 counties.

Individual and public assistance related to this emergency declaration is available on a county-by-county basis. In the North Bay, only Solano is included among the counties providing such assistance.

Information on the programs is available at disasterassistance.gov, 800-621-3362 or news.caloes.ca.gov.