What happened to Napa’s Evans Airport Service?

Uber: Napa to OAK airport ride currently starts at $113. Napa to SFO starts at $131. Napa to Sacramento starts at $107. Passengers can now reserve a ride up to 90 days in advance. Use Uber app, uber.com

Yellow Cab of Napa Valley: Rides to airports (up to four passengers) typically start at about $225, plus gratuity. 707-226-3731, yellowcabnapa.com

Apex Transportation: Rides (up to two passengers) to San Francisco and Oakland airports are $349 and to Sacramento $449. Early morning fees can apply. 707-666-3880, limonapavalley.com/area/napa-airport-transportation/

Plenty of locals say they miss the convenience (and price) of Napa's Evans Airport Service. They're not the only ones.

Richard Marino, chief operating officer of parent company California Wine Tours, said he misses the customers too.

"You can just feel some of the pain on the phone when people call in," and ask about the now defunct Evans airporter. "Some of the older community, the generation that doesn't do Uber and Lyft, really depended on it," he said.

However, financially, the service just didn't pencil out, he said. The Evans airporter "is just not a profitable business anymore."

Marino announced earlier this month that Napa's Evans Airport Service will not reopen. The company has given up its access to the San Francisco and Oakland airports and its California Public Utilities Commission transportation licenses.

While disappointing, the decision isn't entirely unexpected. Marino has been sounding the alarm about the airporter's viability for 20 years. In a 2003 Napa Valley Register interview, he explained that the service was losing $1,000 a day.

The closure comes down to several reasons, Marino said.

For one, "We do not have the drivers to be able to support the airporter," he said. The 45-foot motor coaches used as airporters require commercial drivers. And it has become harder and harder to find those qualified drivers, he explained.

As the popularity of Uber, Lyft and other rideshare options increased, Evans airporter ridership had decreased, he noted.

Price-wise, it was hard to compete, Marino noted. Evans used to charge $40 per person for an airport ride. But if you multiply that by two or three people traveling together, an Uber ride starts to look more financially feasible, he said.

In addition, California emissions laws now prohibit the commercial use of diesel buses made before 2010. California Wine Tours had 15 to 20 such buses, said Marino. "They are just sitting in our lot."

New buses would have cost a total of $7.5 million, Marino estimated. If Evans had invested in new buses, they'd definitely have to raise rates, he said.

Toward the end of the pandemic, Evans Airport Service surveyed its customers. Would they be willing to pay $65 per person for airport service, instead of $40?

Out of 500 responses, "only 10 people were willing to pay $65," for a ride to the airport, he reported. "Holy smokes," was his reaction. "This is not going to be an affordable thing for people."

Marino addressed one common misconception about Evans Airport Service. It was not subsided or funded by the city, county, or any other entity. It was not part of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority or Vine Transit. It was a privately run business facing the same challenges as every other such enterprise, he said.

And as a "scheduled" bus service, the Evans airporters had to make multiple planned daily runs to the San Francisco and Oakland airports — even if there were no passengers at either end. Marino estimated that about half of all Evans airporter bus trips carried zero passengers.

Switching to smaller buses or vehicles wasn't really an option either, he said. The company still has to pay the driver, plus gas and overhead.

"Those motor coaches we are (now) unable to run are built to last 2 million miles," he said. "Small vans are just a like a car, they are not made to go over a couple hundred thousand miles. Gas engines are not meant to put miles on them compared to a diesel bus motor. It's just the way they are built."

Marino had this message for the former Evans airporter customers: "We just want to thank them for the support they've given us over the years. We're sorry that we had to move past it."