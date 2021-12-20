What it took to build Novato High School’s new science and arts centers

Two recent additions to Novato High School’s existing campus are dedicated to providing students with comprehensive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education as well as the ability to participate in a wide range of performing arts presentations.

These new buildings are located at 625 Arthur St. in Novato.

The Center for the Arts is an 18,000-square-foot theater building with a two-level, 472-seat auditorium, student art gallery, with classroom and greenroom space along with dressing rooms and a gala entry hall.

A clear view of the stage is offered from every seat due to a series of seating rows each built on an ascending curved plane.

The facility, with LED stage lighting and a full orchestra shell, was designed to support the Novato Unified School District-wide arts programs as well as Novato High School’s Marin School of the Arts.

At 15,000 square feet, the Center for Sciences building is home to the chemistry, biology, sciences, engineering and physics departments. This building houses 10 lecture/lab rooms, a demonstration area, breakout spaces and staff support areas.

Extensive lab casework, consisting of storage space, cabinetry, display areas and counter tops around sinks, was installed along with folding glass classroom partitions allowing rooms to be expanded for extra seating capacity or joint class activities. Large sectional doors also permit access to outdoor learning areas. Each of these components benefits from skylights that allow natural light into the building.

Programming, design development and pre-construction work was conducted from September 2017 through June 2019 when construction began on both buildings. Final notice of completion was achieved two years later in June 2021.

These buildings were funded through the Measure G $222 million school facilities bond to modernize Novato schools and support 21st century learning. Measure G was passed by voters Nov. 6, 2016. This bond program is scheduled to be completed over a 10-year period. The project cost for both buildings was $39 million.