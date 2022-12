What North Bay business leaders want to remember, and forget, about 2022

Here’s what local business leaders told the Journal about what they’d like to remember and forget about this year. What’s the one thing you will remember about 2022? Cathryn Couch, executive director of the Ceres Community Project in its kitchen in Sebastopol. “I’ll remember how proud I am of our incredible team as we continued to face increased demand for meals since the pandemic. We were delivering 79,000 meals a year in 2019. In 2022, we’ll deliver 203,000 meals – 2½ times more than in 2019 and almost 20,000 more than in 2021. Cathryn Couch, CEO, CERES Community Project “The one thing I will remember about 2022 was the 30th anniversary party our staff threw for the partners of the firm. Not only did they buy us lunch, they put together a slide deck of old photos they found in the office. It was very touching to see ourselves over the years at various firm parties and events. Some of the babies in the photos are now married with their own children in the photos from more recent years.” Jon Dal Poggetto, CPA, managing partner, Dal Poggetto & Company LLP Nation's Finest President and CEO Chris Johnson, left, talks with Windsor Veterans Village residents John Shinnick and Kenneth Gray during a grand opening ceremony in Windsor on Monday, December 6, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat) It isn't often that folks get to celebrate a 50th anniversary — but this year, we did! To mark the occasion, we launched a campaign to recognize and celebrate 50 people who have supported our veterans and their families during the past 50 years.... (it) humbled me with the number of dedicated, inspiring people out there working — often in the shadows — to care for our veterans.“ Chris Johnson, CEO, Nation's Finest “GMH Builders is humbled and excited to look back at 2022, the pivotal year in which a post-pandemic growth spurt skyrocketed our project pipeline.” Seth Maze, president, GMH Builders Inc. “For 2022, the sheer number of clients and their families that Side by Side serves was the highlight of our year. While the nearly 2,500 youth and their families (a 60% increase over the prior year) that we worked with throughout the Bay Area demonstrates the critical need for mental health services in our community....” Christine Garcia, CEO, Side by Side Youth Tim Murrill has been director of Solano Small Business Development Center since 2018. (courtesy of Solano SBDC) “We were able to help support establishing 58 new businesses. We assisted our small business clients to acquire $28 million in funding through grants and loans. Our clients reported a sales increase of $13 million and created 185 new jobs.“ Tim Murrill, director, Solano SBDC Pedro Toledo is the chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat) “During the November elections, communities across the state elected more women, racial minorities and LGBT people to the State legislature and U.S. House of Representatives than ever before. Across the North Bay, communities also elected more women and people of color into office. Representation matters! We all benefit when more community members are engaged and involved in our democratic process.“ Pedro Toledo, J.D., MSHA, chief administrative officer, Petaluma Health Center Inc. What is the one thing you would like to forget about 2022? “I’m praying that at some point we can put the pandemic behind us. From continuing to wear masks in our kitchens, struggling to get enough volunteer help, managing testing for everyone attending our Harvest of the Heart event, and hours a week in zoom meetings, it would be great to take managing the pandemic off our plates and to be able to have more in-person connections.” Cathryn Couch, CEO, CERES Community Project “Unfortunately, it is hard to pick one thing I would like to forget about 2022. Take your pick from ongoing COVID-19, inflation, supply chain issues, interest rate increases and stock market declines. At least we had no local fires!“ Jon Dal Poggetto, CPA, managing partner, Dal Poggetto & Company LLP “I wouldn't say I'd like to forget it, although we sure had our share of challenges in the COVID and post-COVID world, struggling at times to keep up with the needs of those we serve. On a personal note, I would like to forget the Giants 2022 season.” Chris Johnson, CEO, Nation's Finest “Seeing so many businesses struggle and close due to this crisis was heartbreaking. We wish we could forget these difficult times and instead remember the vibrancy of those businesses prior to the pandemic.” Seth Maze, president, GMH Builders Inc. “The myriad of challenges facing our small businesses in 2022 related to the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and a worker shortage.” Tim Murrill, director, Solano SBDC “We’d like to leave staff burn-out and a stretched-thin workforce in the rearview mirror!” Christine Garcia, CEO, Side by Side Youth “The one thing I’d like to forget is that health care providers across the North Bay didn’t have enough capacity to meet the high demand for prevention-focused care. We are all working hard to hire more physicians and caregivers to help community members catch up on their health screenings and routine care.” Pedro Toledo, J.D., MSHA, chief administrative officer, Petaluma Health Center Inc.