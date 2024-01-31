What the proposed ballot measure to end 'factory farms' in Sonoma County would mean for local farms

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 31, 2024, 3:38PM

Six months after the Coalition to End Factory Farming filed a ballot proposal to prohibit future concentrated animal feeding operations, or “factory farms,” it’s nearing its goal for signatures.

The coalition says as of mid-January, it has acquired 27,400 signatures toward a goal of reaching 30,000 by the March 5 deadline. Proposed ballot measures must have at least 19,745 validated signatures from currently registered county voters to qualify.

The coalition filed with the Clerk of Sonoma County in August for the proposal that would also phase out existing operations at “factory farms” in unincorporated areas. An estimated 50 local farms could be affected if voters in November approve the Prohibition on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations initiative.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refers to “animal feeding operations“ as agricultural operations where large numbers of animals have been or will be stabled, confined or maintained in enclosed stalls, pens or similar structures for a total of 45 days or more in any 12-month period. The term applies to livestock operations where crops, forage or vegetation are not sustained during the normal growing season over any portion of the lot or facility.

This definition includes confined spaces where most animal feed is provided rather than through grazing, and where animal wastes are concentrated on site.

“Some farms have successfully implemented ways to divert wastewater and manure from polluting the water supply. Dairy farms could also reduce the number of confinement days outside of milking times and sorting operations,” coalition spokesperson Cassie King said. “These steps, among others, such as reducing herd numbers, could change a dairy’s factory farm inclusion.”

Ballot measure proponent Samantha Faye Eachus said there is a designated U.S. Department of Agriculture water and waste disposal loan and grant program to aid farmers in mitigating wastewater sanitary sewage and solid waste disposal, stormwater drainage as well as build reliable drinking water systems.

The factory farm designation describes intensive operations. For dairies, this could equate to a facility with 200 or more mature dairy cows if its waste comes into contact with nearby surface water. If the waste does not affect surface water, the lower threshold is 700 cows.

In Sonoma County the average dairy has 385 cows, according to Albert Straus, founder of the Straus Family Creamery.

Activists believe confined conditions harm animals, exacerbate California drought and wildfires, pollute air and water, and are incubators for disease, according to the coalition’s website.

To achieve its goal, the coalition has launched a campaign designed “to protect animals, the environment, public health and the local food system.” In addition to dairy cows, animal species covered by this ordinance includes mature cattle or cow/calf pairs, veal calves, swine, sheep and horses, along with chickens, ducks and turkey ranches.

Almira Tanner said the measure would allow a three-year period for existing large-scale factory farms to modify operations to come within the definition of smaller farms. Tanner and Eachus are both organizers for Direct Action Everywhere, a controversial animal rights group.

The coalition’s 18 participating organizations include local animal rights, social justice and environmental protection advocates, with Direct Action Everywhere serving as the catalyst.

Non-compliance penalties

The draft proposition says any person who continues to operate preexisting concentrated feeding operations after the three-year phaseout period would be subject to daily civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

The measure also includes an employment assistance program for workers at farms to aid retraining efforts and the transition to other jobs.

Farm bureau info campaign

The pending code change is also perceived as a major threat to animal agriculture by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and allied organizations who say farmers are already complying with a wide range of environmental regulations and policies.

“This potential ballot petition references the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration’s definition which encompasses all three herd size categories. This proposed code change is a threat that could cripple the existence of Sonoma County’s dairy industry,” said Executive Director Dayna Ghirardelli.

“Misleading information and misconceptions are being circulated that do not accurately reflect how dairies operate. Dairy farmers care about animal safety and proper husbandry for the well-being of their herds and the production of quality milk,” she said.

Ghirardelli said the farm bureau “will launch a strong public information program to dispel misinformation about dairy farming, while also addressing falsehoods spread by those who have a strong desire to ban animal Ag by appealing for votes for unnecessary restrictive measures.”

She said this initiative would diminish the local food supply.

“Food insecurity is already an issue and initiatives like this will surely exacerbate these concerns,” Ghirardelli said.

She admitted that there is a need to do a better job of explaining to consumers how food is produced, including care for animals, management protocols for water quality and environmental protection, along with the many regulations that govern what Farm Bureau members do.

“Creating a food production policy at the ballot box is dangerous. It is based on emotion and an attempt to have others conform to one’s beliefs. Inevitably, this approach takes away consumer choices and access to food,” Ghirardelli said.

Dairy cost inflation

This initiative comes at a time when the dairy industry is still recovering from negative economic impacts due to increasing costs associated with feed (corn, soybean meal and alfalfa hay) as well as lack of forage and silage resulting from a three-year-long drought.

Steve Perucchi of Henry Perucchi & Sons, a third-generation family dairy in Bodega, said the price of hay went from $340 a ton in 2021 to $500 a ton over the past three years, then dropped to $450 a ton going into 2024.

He reported that alfalfa coming from Nevada by truck went up between $15 and $20 a ton due to higher diesel prices in California for the return trip.

He said dairy farm insurance costs also increased 9% in 2023 following a 22% rise in 2022. Energy costs have gone through the roof.

“I’m old school and don’t want to take government grants when times are tough, but we need to make enough to pay bills and taxes or face the prospect of having to shut down,” Perucchi said. “The issue with downsizing dairy farms is the loss of greater economies of scale in an industry that has always rewarded growing big versus getting out.”

Perucchi said dairy farmers are doing what is good for the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

“This is already happening, but we don’t get credit for it,” he said.

Most dairy farmers hope for a quick return to pre-pandemic prices, with a decline in inflation and a stable economy, knowing that this could take a while. Milk is No. 1 above all other California commodities with receipts valued at $10.4 billion in 2022.

Straus, whose sustainable organic creamery is located in Petaluma, said higher operating costs were further exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine — a major grain producer. Rising feed costs, plus transportation and wage increases all contributed to reduced profitability.

He said energy costs have doubled and labor costs are up in response to a change from a 10-hour, six-day week to an eight-hour day, 40-hour week along with minimum wage increases. Maintenance costs have skyrocketed as repair rates rose to $160 per hour plus time and a half for overtime.

Dairy water sustainability

So far in 2024 weather conditions are looking good for dairies with lots of rainfall leading to a good pasture season as well as benefits from regenerative farming techniques and composting to help soil hold more moisture.

Straus said demand is up for organic milk in the region and state, which is contrary to national trends.

“Being sustainable means using less water. At my farm, Jersey cows consume an average of 25 gallons per cow to produce five to six gallons of milk each day,” Straus said. “Average households use 80-100 gallons (of water) each day, but our dairy conservation practices have reduced consumption to 30 gallons per person.”

Another issue involves how to plan for future development when dairies are facing a crisis, such as last year when the federal government established an emergency grant fund to keep dairies in business.

“We are increasing prices paid to our network of dairies for milk this year to support them,” Straus said.

North Bay Business Journal special correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) was West Coast editor for Telecommunications Magazine, and later wrote for the Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

