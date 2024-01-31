What the proposed ballot measure to end 'factory farms' in Sonoma County would mean for local farms

Six months after the Coalition to End Factory Farming filed a ballot proposal to prohibit future concentrated animal feeding operations, or “factory farms,” it’s nearing its goal for signatures.

The coalition says as of mid-January, it has acquired 27,400 signatures toward a goal of reaching 30,000 by the March 5 deadline. Proposed ballot measures must have at least 19,745 validated signatures from currently registered county voters to qualify.

The coalition filed with the Clerk of Sonoma County in August for the proposal that would also phase out existing operations at “factory farms” in unincorporated areas. An estimated 50 local farms could be affected if voters in November approve the Prohibition on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations initiative.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refers to “animal feeding operations“ as agricultural operations where large numbers of animals have been or will be stabled, confined or maintained in enclosed stalls, pens or similar structures for a total of 45 days or more in any 12-month period. The term applies to livestock operations where crops, forage or vegetation are not sustained during the normal growing season over any portion of the lot or facility.

This definition includes confined spaces where most animal feed is provided rather than through grazing, and where animal wastes are concentrated on site.

“Some farms have successfully implemented ways to divert wastewater and manure from polluting the water supply. Dairy farms could also reduce the number of confinement days outside of milking times and sorting operations,” coalition spokesperson Cassie King said. “These steps, among others, such as reducing herd numbers, could change a dairy’s factory farm inclusion.”

Ballot measure proponent Samantha Faye Eachus said there is a designated U.S. Department of Agriculture water and waste disposal loan and grant program to aid farmers in mitigating wastewater sanitary sewage and solid waste disposal, stormwater drainage as well as build reliable drinking water systems.

The factory farm designation describes intensive operations. For dairies, this could equate to a facility with 200 or more mature dairy cows if its waste comes into contact with nearby surface water. If the waste does not affect surface water, the lower threshold is 700 cows.

In Sonoma County the average dairy has 385 cows, according to Albert Straus, founder of the Straus Family Creamery.

Activists believe confined conditions harm animals, exacerbate California drought and wildfires, pollute air and water, and are incubators for disease, according to the coalition’s website.

To achieve its goal, the coalition has launched a campaign designed “to protect animals, the environment, public health and the local food system.” In addition to dairy cows, animal species covered by this ordinance includes mature cattle or cow/calf pairs, veal calves, swine, sheep and horses, along with chickens, ducks and turkey ranches.

Almira Tanner said the measure would allow a three-year period for existing large-scale factory farms to modify operations to come within the definition of smaller farms. Tanner and Eachus are both organizers for Direct Action Everywhere, a controversial animal rights group.

The coalition’s 18 participating organizations include local animal rights, social justice and environmental protection advocates, with Direct Action Everywhere serving as the catalyst.

Non-compliance penalties

The draft proposition says any person who continues to operate preexisting concentrated feeding operations after the three-year phaseout period would be subject to daily civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

The measure also includes an employment assistance program for workers at farms to aid retraining efforts and the transition to other jobs.

Farm bureau info campaign

The pending code change is also perceived as a major threat to animal agriculture by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and allied organizations who say farmers are already complying with a wide range of environmental regulations and policies.

“This potential ballot petition references the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration’s definition which encompasses all three herd size categories. This proposed code change is a threat that could cripple the existence of Sonoma County’s dairy industry,” said Executive Director Dayna Ghirardelli.