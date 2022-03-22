What you need to know about Russian River Brewing’s 2022 Pliny the Younger release

It is almost Pliny time!

Santa Rosa-based Russian River Brewing Co. is busy prepping for the once-a-year release of its coveted Pliny the Younger beer starting Friday.

This is happening! Available Friday March 25th-April 7th only at our Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs on tap and in bottles! Check out our website for all of the details! #plinytheyounger #plinytheyounger2022 #rrbccrew https://t.co/aTf2p0ms0T pic.twitter.com/x46w9zB0CB — Russian River BC (@RussianRiverBC) March 22, 2022

The release, in person for the first time since 2020, was originally set to kick off Feb. 4 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales were online only last year.

Here is what you need to know:

What: Russian River Brewing Co.’s annual Pliny the Younger will begin on March 25 and run through April 7.

Where: Both of the company’s brewpubs located in downtown Santa Rosa (725 4th Street, Santa Rosa) and Windsor (700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor). They will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The beer: A triple India pale ale that is considered one of the best in the world with strong, yet well-balanced hop flavors. One 10-ounce pour will cost $6.25. Customers also will be able to buy up to two bottles of Pliny the Younger priced at $12 each.

Also available: A hoppy strong golden ale based on a recipe from the Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, and a new version of Defenestration, an IPA fermented with a saison yeast. Both will be on sale April 1 at $8 a can and all proceeds will go to relief efforts in Ukraine. In addition, the brewery is releasing a four-pack of beers based on recipes from the late 1990s when Russian River was located out of Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville. The package consists of a pale ale, a golden ale, an IPA and a porter and is priced at $17.

The wait: In recent years, some of the weekday lines have been up to more than three hours to get inside. Weekends are the busiest where customers may have to wait up to six hours. Visitors may experience shorter times near closing time on weekdays.

Hear what Russian River co-owner Natalie Cilurzo has to say about this year’s release below:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C-648bDY3W4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

More information: russianriverbrewing.com