5 small business trends that could shape 2024

1. Artificial intelligence is here to stay: 91% of small businesses currently using AI say it has made their business more successful.

2. The human touch: Soft skills are more valuable than ever before. A recent study by Redpoint Global found that 77% of consumers believe positive customer experience still requires human interaction.

3. Customer experience is everything: Create a positive customer experience at every level, from research to point of sale whether that’s online or in-person.

4. Sustainability is important to customers: A study by NielsenIQ found 78% of U.S. consumers believe a sustainable lifestyle is important to them, and they want to patronize businesses that share those values.

5. Cybersecurity is a must in a data-driven economy: Consumers want to know that their information is secure and responsibly managed.

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

People — whether it’s employees or customers — and government regulations are expected to be at the forefront of business trends in the North Bay this year.

In 2024, Oakville-based Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards is continuing to beef up programs for employees.

“We feel we have an obligation to help our employees achieve the best possible version of themselves, and to find ways to connect deeper with the community,” Julie Secviar, vice president of human resources, said.

Here are ways the Far Niente wine group is focusing on workers:

  • Putting in walking paths with mile markers to encourage individuals to move naturally and take advantage of the environment.
  • Staff assists with culinary gardens.
  • Plant-based cooking classes.
  • Healthy snacks at meetings.
  • Eight hours pay each year to volunteer in the community.
  • Remote/hybrid work options.
  • Modified paid holidays to allow employees freedom of choice to align with their beliefs.
  • More social gatherings.
  • New communication vehicles to ensure the team feels connected.
  • Focus on ergonomics includes offering standing desks, and ergonomic checks for in person and remote employees.
  • On-site mobile health clinics for biometric screenings like blood pressure and cholesterol.
  • Financial wellness tools.
  • Mental health resources.

Samar Hatter, owner of Blissful Events in Petaluma, is adapting to cater to clients who want an event pulled off with little advance time, as well as wanting it to be something unique and not what everyone else is doing.

SolarCraft in Novato is wary of the hurdles PG&E, California and unions might force it to contend with.

Eli Melrod, CEO of Sebastopol-based Solful cannabis dispensary, said, “Every year we are hopeful they will do something to address exorbitantly high taxes on cannabis, which creates a thriving illicit market. The industry is seeing that getting worse and not better.”

California Chamber of Commerce also has its focus on Sacramento.

“The state budget deficit is going to drive many policy discussions in 2024. We will know more once the Legislature reconvenes in January,” spokeswoman Denise Davis said. Beyond that, the chamber has no business trend prognostications for this year.

Company predictions

Oakville-based Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards, which consists of Far Niente (Oakville), Nickel & Nickel (Oakville), EnRoute (Sebastopol), Bella Union (Rutherford), Post & Beam (Oakville), and Dolce (Oakville) early this year will release its first environmental-social-governance/diversity-equity-inclusion report.

Last year the group achieved its Blue Zones certification.

“It was a long endeavor and required systemic policy changes and a concentration on ways to align the Power 9 and increase our employee well-being,” Secviar said. “With Blue Zones, it is backed by science and there is validation that with putting an emphasis on what they call the Power 9; an increased life span and well-being will result.”

Napa Valley Distillery is turning its attention to customers.

“I can say that the main things we are going to be focused on in 2024 are events. Specifically live events, such as local bands, DJs and comedy shows for our guests, but also renting our spaces out for private events such as birthdays, weddings and even corporate gatherings,” owner Arthur Hartunian said.

Hatter, the wedding planner, expects guest lists to be between 50 and 70 people instead of huge parties, which helps clients keep to their smaller budgets.

“Couples are looking for a unique experience, rather than what everyone does. That may be a cocktail party all night instead of a sit-down dinner, bringing in more of their personalities as a couple together to share with guests. It will create a more intimate and memorable guest experience,” Hatter said. “Couples are looking to make a statement with design. So they are looking to us, their planners, to create a wow factor in different parts of their wedding. So we might create a big statement decor piece at the ceremony rather than lots of smaller pieces, same with dinner and dancing.”

Even in the cannabis sector value is a theme this year.

Melrod with Solful said economic pressures on consumers is making him “focus on how to deliver a premium product with value.”

He believes the high cost of doing business is likely to bring more closures and/or consolidation in the cannabis world in 2024.

The bigger picture

North Bay Jobs With Justice expects to build on the labor movement momentum from 2023, when nationally there were 400 strikes involving a half million workers.

“Last year was a significant year for workers building power and winning real important advances in their lives,” said Max Bell Alper, executive director of the coalition of more than 30 labor and community organizations in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. “(Locally) we have more and more workers from hospitality, wine and agriculture industries coming to us than ever before.”

He believes the organizing that started last year at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa will materialize into an actual union being formed at the property.

“What started at Sonoma Mission Inn has started to spread to other hotels that are owned by the same company, which is Brookfield,” Alper said.

He expects more gains this year for farmworkers as well, whether they are working in vineyards or involved in other agriculture endeavors in the North Bay.

Marin County tourism is looking south for a bit of help.

“Marin County is dependent on the California leisure drive market and conventions in San Francisco. So, we are hopeful that The City can increase the number of large conventions and city-wides, but right now 2024 is still soft,” said Christine Bohlke, sales and marketing director for Marin Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We have not seen a large increase in international travel so far from what our hotels are telling us.”

A growing trend in the tourism industry is the use of artificial intelligence. Bohlke said meeting planners and hotel folks are using it for cover letters, proposals and email responses.

Marin Economic Forum, a public-private funded nonprofit, is focusing its efforts this year on bringing more businesses to Marin County. It is the topic of the annual Forecasting the Future forum, Feb. 7. It is open to the public for a fee.

Bohlke believes current and new employees to the county will expect to work remotely.

“Marin doubled the number of remote workers, according to the Census. It went from 12.5% to 26% since 2019,” Bohlke said. “It is not diminishing.”

The Economic Forum is also striving to make life better for existing industries.

“We estimate over 40% of construction work done in Marin County is unpermitted. Not only is this a revenue loss, but it’s a safety issue,” Bohlke said.

That is why this year the organization is partnering with the Marin Builders Association to improve the permitting process at all jurisdictions in Marin County. An analysis of the current permit processes will take place, including surveys of customers (residential and commercial) to learn where the “pain points” are.

“Then we will work with the municipality on how we can improve the permit process,” Bohlke said. “Essentially creating more efficiency in the permit process will not only be good for cities to reach their housing goals, but for businesses doing construction whether it’s single-family or multifamily.”

Other concerns affecting businesses that Bohlke has for this year are: interest rates, global conflicts, talent recruitment and retention.

Keeping employees on the payroll is a key focus of Tim Murrill’s as well. He is the executive director of Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center in Fairfield.

“Every business that has employees is in a battle for talent. The ability to get and keep good people has never been more important or more challenging for business owners,” Murrill said. “A lot of our focus will be on how to do a better job in investing in human capital.”

He said replacing an employee can cost six months’ to three years’ in wages depending on the position.

The culture of a company is also going to be a focal point. It’s about understanding the individual strengths people have and capitalizing on them.

“People are more engaged in their jobs if the things they are doing are naturally in their wheelhouse,” Murrill explained.

Biggest workplace buzzwords of 2023

Copycat layoffs: When companies are influenced by another firm to let employees go.

Rage applying: Applying for an endless number of jobs because of unsatisfaction at the current workplace.

Quiet hiring: Promoting within instead of hiring outsiders.

Resenteeism, loud quitting and grumpy stayers: Staying at a dissatisfying job because of perceived lack of options.

Bare minimum Monday: Easing into the workweek.

Chaotic working or malicious compliance: Employees helping customers or clients at the expense of their employer.

Shift shock or new hire’s remorse: When the new job is not what you expected it would be.

Boomerang employees: Returning to the employer you left.

Career cushioning or recession-proofing: Updating your resume and building skills to be ready if you are laid off.

Lazy girl jobs: Low-stress jobs that pay well.

Loud laborers: Those who spend more time talking about their job than actually doing any work.

Quiet cutting: Moving an employee to a position they won’t like in hopes that person leaves on their own.

Source: Business Insider

