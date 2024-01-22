What’s ahead for Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Marin business in 2024

5. Cybersecurity is a must in a data-driven economy: Consumers want to know that their information is secure and responsibly managed.

4. Sustainability is important to customers: A study by NielsenIQ found 78% of U.S. consumers believe a sustainable lifestyle is important to them, and they want to patronize businesses that share those values.

3. Customer experience is everything: Create a positive customer experience at every level, from research to point of sale whether that’s online or in-person.

2. The human touch: Soft skills are more valuable than ever before. A recent study by Redpoint Global found that 77% of consumers believe positive customer experience still requires human interaction.

1. Artificial intelligence is here to stay: 91% of small businesses currently using AI say it has made their business more successful.

People — whether it’s employees or customers — and government regulations are expected to be at the forefront of business trends in the North Bay this year.

In 2024, Oakville-based Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards is continuing to beef up programs for employees.

“We feel we have an obligation to help our employees achieve the best possible version of themselves, and to find ways to connect deeper with the community,” Julie Secviar, vice president of human resources, said.

Here are ways the Far Niente wine group is focusing on workers:

Putting in walking paths with mile markers to encourage individuals to move naturally and take advantage of the environment.

Staff assists with culinary gardens.

Plant-based cooking classes.

Healthy snacks at meetings.

Eight hours pay each year to volunteer in the community.

Remote/hybrid work options.

Modified paid holidays to allow employees freedom of choice to align with their beliefs.

More social gatherings.

New communication vehicles to ensure the team feels connected.

Focus on ergonomics includes offering standing desks, and ergonomic checks for in person and remote employees.

On-site mobile health clinics for biometric screenings like blood pressure and cholesterol.

Financial wellness tools.

Mental health resources.

Samar Hatter, owner of Blissful Events in Petaluma, is adapting to cater to clients who want an event pulled off with little advance time, as well as wanting it to be something unique and not what everyone else is doing.

SolarCraft in Novato is wary of the hurdles PG&E, California and unions might force it to contend with.

Eli Melrod, CEO of Sebastopol-based Solful cannabis dispensary, said, “Every year we are hopeful they will do something to address exorbitantly high taxes on cannabis, which creates a thriving illicit market. The industry is seeing that getting worse and not better.”

California Chamber of Commerce also has its focus on Sacramento.

“The state budget deficit is going to drive many policy discussions in 2024. We will know more once the Legislature reconvenes in January,” spokeswoman Denise Davis said. Beyond that, the chamber has no business trend prognostications for this year.

Company predictions

Oakville-based Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards, which consists of Far Niente (Oakville), Nickel & Nickel (Oakville), EnRoute (Sebastopol), Bella Union (Rutherford), Post & Beam (Oakville), and Dolce (Oakville) early this year will release its first environmental-social-governance/diversity-equity-inclusion report.

Last year the group achieved its Blue Zones certification.

“It was a long endeavor and required systemic policy changes and a concentration on ways to align the Power 9 and increase our employee well-being,” Secviar said. “With Blue Zones, it is backed by science and there is validation that with putting an emphasis on what they call the Power 9; an increased life span and well-being will result.”

Napa Valley Distillery is turning its attention to customers.

“I can say that the main things we are going to be focused on in 2024 are events. Specifically live events, such as local bands, DJs and comedy shows for our guests, but also renting our spaces out for private events such as birthdays, weddings and even corporate gatherings,” owner Arthur Hartunian said.

Hatter, the wedding planner, expects guest lists to be between 50 and 70 people instead of huge parties, which helps clients keep to their smaller budgets.

“Couples are looking for a unique experience, rather than what everyone does. That may be a cocktail party all night instead of a sit-down dinner, bringing in more of their personalities as a couple together to share with guests. It will create a more intimate and memorable guest experience,” Hatter said. “Couples are looking to make a statement with design. So they are looking to us, their planners, to create a wow factor in different parts of their wedding. So we might create a big statement decor piece at the ceremony rather than lots of smaller pieces, same with dinner and dancing.”

Even in the cannabis sector value is a theme this year.

Melrod with Solful said economic pressures on consumers is making him “focus on how to deliver a premium product with value.”

He believes the high cost of doing business is likely to bring more closures and/or consolidation in the cannabis world in 2024.

The bigger picture

North Bay Jobs With Justice expects to build on the labor movement momentum from 2023, when nationally there were 400 strikes involving a half million workers.

“Last year was a significant year for workers building power and winning real important advances in their lives,” said Max Bell Alper, executive director of the coalition of more than 30 labor and community organizations in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. “(Locally) we have more and more workers from hospitality, wine and agriculture industries coming to us than ever before.”