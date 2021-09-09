When will Bay Area counties lift COVID-19 mask mandates issued in response to delta surge?

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downwards across the San Francisco Bay Area, precipitously so in some counties.

In San Francisco County, the seven-day average of new daily cases sits at 124, down from 309 on Aug. 2. In Marin County, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been cut in half from 20 on Aug. 23 to 10 on Sept. 6.

In early August, seven Bay Area counties — San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin and Sonoma — simultaneously issued an indoor mask mandate for all individuals regardless of vaccination status as the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 started to spread in the region. Napa County later followed suit, but Solano County has not issued such a mandate.

At the time, some health officials — including Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano and Marin County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Santora — said their counties will monitor hospitalization numbers in determining when to lift the mandate.

With hospitalizations starting to fall off across the highly vaccinated Bay Area, SFGATE checked in with the eight counties enforcing an indoor mask mandate and asked whether health officials are eyeing any specific case or hospitalization thresholds to determine when to lift mandates.

Of the eight, only Alameda and Marin pointed to specific criteria that health officials are using in their decision-making process. Here's what the counties said when asked about the future of indoor mask mandates.

Sonoma

Cases and hospitalizations are not falling quite as precipitously in Sonoma County as the rest of the region, and county spokesman Matt Brown said in an email there is "no end date or trigger that would end" the mask mandate.

Napa

Napa County issued a mask mandate later than the other Bay Area counties, and like Sonoma, is not seeing a rapid falloff in new cases. In fact, Napa County's case rate actually increased week-over-week.

Dr. Karen Smith, Napa County's interim public health officer, said in a statement, "We continue to carefully monitor several indicators of the spread of COVID-19 in Napa County and the surrounding area including: case rates, local hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity. The mask mandate will be lifted when there is evidence of a sustained downward trend in transmission and ICU capacity has recovered."

There are currently 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County and the county dashboard estimates 0% ICU capacity.

Marin

County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis wrote in an email that his county will look at case rates and where those case rates would have fit on the state's old color-coded reopening blueprint.

"We're still in 'purple' equivalent and would want to see numbers closer to orange," he wrote. "But not committing to any single metric. If hospitalization rates remain elevated we would stick to our current approach."

Willis added that mandates would be kept in place if other concerning variants arise, and that his county will be "be approaching this cautiously" as "It's much harder to get control after a surge starts than to prevent it."

San Francisco

When the mandate was first announced, city acting Health Officer Dr. Naveena Bobba expressly referred to the mandate as "temporary."

Now, with cases and hospitalizations decreasing in the San Francisco, the city's health department said in a statement, "We continue to monitor the cases and hospitalizations and will make decisions on masking requirements based on the data and the science and are consulting with our regional and state partners on next steps."

No case or hospitalization data criteria was shared.

Alameda

Unlike San Francisco, Alameda County pointed to specific criteria for when the mandate will be lifted.

Alameda County Public Health Department spokesperson Neetu Balram said health officials will not consider lifting the mandate until the county reaches "moderate" or "low" levels of community transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's county-by-county tracker.

Alameda County is currently listed as a place of "high" transmission, as is every other Bay Area county with the exception of Marin, which is listed as "moderate."

Contra Costa

County Health Officer Farnitano had previously said hospitalization numbers will be used to determine when to lift the mandate, and the most recent seven-day average for hospitalizations in the county is 188 patients, down from the peak of 220 on Aug. 23.

The county's health department did not provide a threshold for when hospitalizations would be considered sufficiently low, stating, "We don't use a specific threshold for determining when to change the health order, and we can't predict when conditions will permit a change. We can say that, while the summer surge of COVID-19 likely peaked in mid to late August in Contra Costa, our case rates and hospitalization totals remain high, comparable to last winter. We are carefully monitoring the data and will adjust health orders when safe to do so."

San Mateo

A spokesperson for the county said only, "We continue to assess data about the impact of COVID-19 in San Mateo County and to stress vaccination and the wearing of face coverings as the most effective safety measures to reduce the spread of the disease and prevent serious illness and death."

Santa Clara

When the mandate went into effect, Santa Clara County was the only county that offered a long-range estimate for when it would be lifted, as Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han said, "We need the added protection of masks back into our lives until everyone is able to be vaccinated, especially children."

Han's statement strongly suggests that Santa Clara won't lift its indoor mask mandate until the FDA approves vaccines for children ages 12 and younger. The latest estimate for when approval might happen is "early to midwinter," NBC News reported, meaning Santa Clara County could be looking at indoor mask mandates for the rest of 2021.

When asked whether the county still plans to keep the mask mandate in place until the FDA approves vaccines for younger children, the county's health department said in a statement, "We continue to monitor and maintain situational awareness of our case counts and vaccination rates to provide the community with the most current information and will inform the community when the mandate could be or is lifted," and "we defer to the federal authorities on when children under 12 years would receive the vaccine."