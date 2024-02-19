Why these Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino wineries, resorts are embracing a love for the universe to help the bottom line

One recent Friday night, Paradise Ridge Winery hosted an event exclusive to its wine club members. Classic Italian fare was served, with wine, of course. But the evening’s main event awaited a dark sky.

Once the sun was completely down, astronomer Dan Gordon, co-owner of Night Sky Adventure, stepped in to take the winery’s guests on a stargazing tour to view planets and deep space objects through powerful telescopes.

It was the first time Paradise Ridge held a stargazing event, said Andrew Ewing, direct-to-consumer sales manager.

“We were looking to put on a fun event for our membership and wanted to do something just a little different as far as entertainment was concerned,” Ewing said, noting about 80 club members attended. “We did have quite a few folks who said (the stargazing) was the reason why they booked, so that was great.”

Revolving around the moon

On this Feb. 9 evening at Paradise Ridge, the sky’s offerings included clear views of Jupiter and its moons.

“The tours are conducted when the moon is not up, so it's the darkest conditions possible,” Gordon said, “so we can show all of the things that otherwise would be overcome by the moonlight.”

Night Sky Adventure offers stargazing events for public, business and private events and parties. Many times Gordon and his co-owner brother, Bill Gordon, travel to an event, but they also hold viewings at their location in the Dry Creek Valley, not far from Healdsburg.

The Gordon brothers founded Night Sky Adventure in 2018, borne out of their lifelong passion for astronomy. Dan Gordon runs the day-to-day operation. Bill Gordon has a full-time job as a fine woodworker, so puts his astronomy hat on for weekend events. He also has built telescopes.

Night Sky Adventure has been rebuilding since the pandemic, but is still in recovery mode, Dan Gordon said. So the siblings occasionally hold free stargazing experiences at The Barlow in Sebastopol to help promote the business.

Dan Gordon also has been maintaining a side hustle to help with cash flow.

“Until business comes back enough, I'm actually making ends meet by driving for Lyft and Uber,” he said. “If we can get … back to where we have fully booked tours, say four weekends out of each month, I could stop all of this other work.”

Wide open spaces

Little River Inn in Mendocino County has a two-night-stay stargazing family package that comes replete with a travel blanket, use of the property’s stargazing kit, hot chocolate, Comet Corn popcorn, and an information packet about how to see the clearest skies.

“We got actually started with the stargazing as a partnership with Out of This World,” a telescope and science store in Mendocino for kids and adults, said Cally Dym, fifth-generation innkeeper. “They hooked us up with a little mini-telescope, and the stargazing guide and the map of the heavens.”

Dym said Little River Inn has been offering a stargazing package at the property for about eight years. The inn has 65 ocean-view rooms.

“I'm always promoting what there is to do here for kids because (they) all just want to be on their phones,” said Dym. But cell service can be spotty in the region that is filled with opportunities for outdoor activities. “We like to get people out in our environment.”

Party in the sky

“We plan our life around the phases of the moon,” said Linda Sinkay, co-owner of Freestone-based Wine Country Star Party, launched in 2012 with partner Jim Goodenough.

Other than sometimes having to reschedule events because of rain or fog, astronomy is a predictable choice for a business.

“Just like winter, spring, summer and fall, there are seasonal stars,” said Goodenough. “So if we were so greedy as to suggest that you rebook us next quarter, you'd see a whole different set of things.”

Wine Country Star Party could be described as a happy accident. Neither Sinkay or Goodenough spent their careers as astronomers. Goodenough is a web designer, which he maintains on a freelance basis. Sinkay is a retired insurance agent.

“I got us very good insurance” for the business, she laughed.

An astronomy enthusiast since childhood, Sinkay in 2010 unwittingly began her journey toward entrepreneurship while serving as president of the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise. She frequently booked astronomers as speakers, and when she finished her post, the Rotary members gifted her with a new telescope. After that, she and Goodenough studied for years at the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Kenwood, where they continue to serve as volunteer docents.