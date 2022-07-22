Why California North Coast farmers often must absorb price increases

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“We are price takers, so when input costs go up, we don’t get an opportunity to ask for more money. What you pay in the store isn’t what the farmer gets paid, and we don’t get cost of living wage increases like people do working in many other industries and jobs,” said Jennifer Beretta, board president of Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

She said higher interest rates effect operating loans among farmers and expects to see supply chain issues to continue to be a problem, especially when it comes to finding available feed to bring into this county.

Beretta said feed and water availability throughout western states is in jeopardy due to a continuing widespread drought and high temperatures.

“This affects the feed we bring in for cattle and the price points that are so close. In addition, agriculture regulation costs continue to rise,” Beretta said. “Our members are trucking in feed from out of state.

“As a whole within the U.S. ag industry, we continue to see supply shortages and delays along with other disruptions and also see ships leaving ports without our products on them. Fuel surcharges are being added to existing contracts because fuel is so expensive.

“We are losing our 60-hour work week (now down to a 40-hour week) and we don’t have the employees to fill those hours to make up the jobs that need to be done.”

Looking to the future, Beretta said, ”If costs continue to stay high, consumers will start making choices and you will see some agriculture products not being purchased. We are advocates for buying local and supporting local businesses. Who you vote for is extremely important since what they do on the local, state and national level affects agriculture.”