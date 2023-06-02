Why nondisclosure agreements are more than just about keeping company secrets

Nondisparagement clauses: A nondisparagement clause prevents an employee from saying anything negative about the employer that could harm their reputation, even if it’s true.

Arbitration clauses: Some employment contracts contain mandatory arbitration clauses that say if an employee wants to dissolve a dispute with their employer, they must go to arbitration. Most mandatory arbitration clauses require the arbitration be confidential.

Preemptive NDAs: NDAs are sometimes used before misconduct has happened. They can be used preemptively in employment contracts or before an event or meeting to make sure that if there is misconduct or something bad happens, the people who signed the NDA cannot talk about it. In the U.S. more than one-third of worker have signed this type of NDA.

Confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements: Employers may put nondisclosure agreements in settlement agreements or releases and ask the complainant to sign it. Some may be told that they must sign to get a settlement. Many people who are asked to sign NDAs feel like the other party is “buying” their silence.

Workplace secrecy is gradually being peeled back to give employees more rights.

Attorneys and employers are still sorting out the edict issued earlier this year by the National Labor Relations Board that prevents nondisparaging language pertaining to severance agreements. The ruling say it’s OK to say truthful bad things about a company, but the words cannot be defamatory.

“With the decision that just came out in February, there is going to be litigation and testing as to what is appropriate language or not,” said Arif Virji, a partner of Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross in Santa Rosa. He heads up the law firm’s labor and employment group. “You can only say you will not make defamatory statements about the company or statements with reckless disregard about the company. It can’t be blatant lies. Anything other than defamation you cannot include in those agreements.”

His firm creates nondisclosure agreements for wineries and others in the hospitality industry.

“Most of our clients are very sympathetic with protecting rights of employees, especially with #MeToo. They just want to be told what they can and cannot do so they don’t get in trouble,” Virji said.

President Biden in December 2022 signed the Speak Out Act. It allows employees to talk about sexual harassment or abuse, regardless of any nondisclosure agreement they signed.

This comes on the heels of California’s enacting in 2018 the STAND (Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure) Act. It allowed sexual harassment issues to be brought to the forefront no matter what an employee had previously agreed to.

The state’s 2022 Silenced No More Act broadened the nondisclosure agreement ban for settlements pertaining to workplace harassment and discrimination.

Virji said about the only thing that can remain private in a settlement agreement is the dollar amount.

The surge in laws largely stems from the #MeToo movement which took off in fall 2017. Since then Washington, D.C., and 22 states, including California, have passed more than 70 workplace anti-harassment bills, reports the National Women's Law Center.

Because these contracts are not public documents, exact numbers of how many people are filed in human resources’ offices is unknown. However, labor experts estimate about one-third of workers in the U.S. are working with one.

Nondisclosure agreements are also known as confidentiality agreements and nondisparagement agreements.

NDAs in the North Bay

For decades companies have mandated employees sign documents to prevent them from sharing exclusive information or disclosing contents of settlement agreements.

This is in large part why companies in the North Bay use nondisclosure agreements.

“At Ultragenyx and across the biopharma industry, nondisclosure agreements are used frequently and play an essential role in protecting sensitive and proprietary information. By establishing a framework of trust and confidentiality, NDAs can foster innovation, encourage partnerships and enable the advancement of critical medical breakthroughs,” explained Jeff Blake, spokesman for the Novato biopharmaceutical company.

Blake said nondisclosure agreements come into play to comply with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the European General Data Protection Regulation.

Ultragenyx also uses these contracts “to establish trust and confidentiality when sharing business plans, financial projections, proprietary technologies or clinical trial results.” Blake added, “This safeguards sensitive information and encourages potential investors to engage in discussions without fear of proprietary knowledge being misused.”

Biotechnology company Genentech uses nondisclosure agreements at all of its facilities, including the one in Vacaville.

“A few examples of situations when we implement NDAs with both employees and our partners are around topics that include sensitive scientific or clinical data as it pertains to our research and development activities, information about proprietary manufacturing processes, and business development conversations or other company updates that could have an impact on stock price if inappropriately disclosed,” spokeswoman Heather Gloe told the Journal. “Another example is the use of an NDA to enable frank confidential discussions of business matters before decisions are made or actions are taken.”

Ghilotti Bros. San Rafael uses nondisclosure agreements only when someone is leaving the construction firm. Bid strategies, financial aspects of the company, and the approach to proposals are all things the company doesn’t want others to know about.