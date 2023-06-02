Why nondisclosure agreements are more than just about keeping company secrets

KATHRYN REED
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 2, 2023, 9:50AM

Types of NDAs

Confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements: Employers may put nondisclosure agreements in settlement agreements or releases and ask the complainant to sign it. Some may be told that they must sign to get a settlement. Many people who are asked to sign NDAs feel like the other party is “buying” their silence.

Preemptive NDAs: NDAs are sometimes used before misconduct has happened. They can be used preemptively in employment contracts or before an event or meeting to make sure that if there is misconduct or something bad happens, the people who signed the NDA cannot talk about it. In the U.S. more than one-third of worker have signed this type of NDA.

Arbitration clauses: Some employment contracts contain mandatory arbitration clauses that say if an employee wants to dissolve a dispute with their employer, they must go to arbitration. Most mandatory arbitration clauses require the arbitration be confidential.

Nondisparagement clauses: A nondisparagement clause prevents an employee from saying anything negative about the employer that could harm their reputation, even if it’s true.

Source: Community Legal Assistance Society

Workplace secrecy is gradually being peeled back to give employees more rights.

Attorneys and employers are still sorting out the edict issued earlier this year by the National Labor Relations Board that prevents nondisparaging language pertaining to severance agreements. The ruling say it’s OK to say truthful bad things about a company, but the words cannot be defamatory.

“With the decision that just came out in February, there is going to be litigation and testing as to what is appropriate language or not,” said Arif Virji, a partner of Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross in Santa Rosa. He heads up the law firm’s labor and employment group. “You can only say you will not make defamatory statements about the company or statements with reckless disregard about the company. It can’t be blatant lies. Anything other than defamation you cannot include in those agreements.”

His firm creates nondisclosure agreements for wineries and others in the hospitality industry.

“Most of our clients are very sympathetic with protecting rights of employees, especially with #MeToo. They just want to be told what they can and cannot do so they don’t get in trouble,” Virji said.

President Biden in December 2022 signed the Speak Out Act. It allows employees to talk about sexual harassment or abuse, regardless of any nondisclosure agreement they signed.

This comes on the heels of California’s enacting in 2018 the STAND (Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure) Act. It allowed sexual harassment issues to be brought to the forefront no matter what an employee had previously agreed to.

The state’s 2022 Silenced No More Act broadened the nondisclosure agreement ban for settlements pertaining to workplace harassment and discrimination.

Virji said about the only thing that can remain private in a settlement agreement is the dollar amount.

The surge in laws largely stems from the #MeToo movement which took off in fall 2017. Since then Washington, D.C., and 22 states, including California, have passed more than 70 workplace anti-harassment bills, reports the National Women's Law Center.

Because these contracts are not public documents, exact numbers of how many people are filed in human resources’ offices is unknown. However, labor experts estimate about one-third of workers in the U.S. are working with one.

Nondisclosure agreements are also known as confidentiality agreements and nondisparagement agreements.

NDAs in the North Bay

For decades companies have mandated employees sign documents to prevent them from sharing exclusive information or disclosing contents of settlement agreements.

This is in large part why companies in the North Bay use nondisclosure agreements.

“At Ultragenyx and across the biopharma industry, nondisclosure agreements are used frequently and play an essential role in protecting sensitive and proprietary information. By establishing a framework of trust and confidentiality, NDAs can foster innovation, encourage partnerships and enable the advancement of critical medical breakthroughs,” explained Jeff Blake, spokesman for the Novato biopharmaceutical company.

Blake said nondisclosure agreements come into play to comply with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the European General Data Protection Regulation.

Ultragenyx also uses these contracts “to establish trust and confidentiality when sharing business plans, financial projections, proprietary technologies or clinical trial results.” Blake added, “This safeguards sensitive information and encourages potential investors to engage in discussions without fear of proprietary knowledge being misused.”

Biotechnology company Genentech uses nondisclosure agreements at all of its facilities, including the one in Vacaville.

“A few examples of situations when we implement NDAs with both employees and our partners are around topics that include sensitive scientific or clinical data as it pertains to our research and development activities, information about proprietary manufacturing processes, and business development conversations or other company updates that could have an impact on stock price if inappropriately disclosed,” spokeswoman Heather Gloe told the Journal. “Another example is the use of an NDA to enable frank confidential discussions of business matters before decisions are made or actions are taken.”

Ghilotti Bros. San Rafael uses nondisclosure agreements only when someone is leaving the construction firm. Bid strategies, financial aspects of the company, and the approach to proposals are all things the company doesn’t want others to know about.

“Because it’s a competitive industry those can be very important advantages to hold onto,” President and CEO Mike Ghilotti said.

Allweld Metal Fabrication in Napa felt forced to establish a nondisclosure agreement for employees a handful of years ago after a worker disclosed information that the company deemed confidential.

“Just the fact we need it is a sad state of affairs, but it’s the nature of our society,” said officer manager Tracey Chaykin.

She didn’t give specifics about the situation, but said it came down to a he said/she said situation. The only recourse for Allweld was to make sure that individual never works there again.

Facts about NDAs

There are usually no time limits on nondisclosure agreements. They are generally intended to silence the parties forever.

NDAs were originally used to protect trade secrets, not to silence victims of sexual harassment and discrimination.

NDAs appear to have been used as early as the 1940s in maritime law, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that they became commonplace in the tech industry to protect trade secrets when an employee moved from one company to another.

Of those who report signing an NDA, 95% experience a negative impact on their mental health.

Source: Community Legal Assistance Society

Nondisclosure agreements have been part of Napa Valley Distillery’s business model since Day One.

“I think it’s important for distillers to protect recipes and formulas,” owner Arthur Hartunian told the Business Journal. “Management is privy to sales and margins. We want to keep those private.

“I don’t know of any violations. Everybody who has left has been on good terms so it has never been an issue.”

The solar industry also has proprietary information it wants to stay in house. Simply Solar California in Petaluma also uses these agreements to protect their clients. After all, the company has a lot of financial information about people.

Because all employees have access to customers’ information, everyone upon being hired signs a nondisclosure form. Sales people have an additional form to sign because they have more financial and marketing information at their fingertips.

“I don't want someone to take my database of contacts and start hitting them up with a sales pitch,” Chief Financial Officer Cliff Johnson said.

Occasionally the tables have been turned on Simply Solar when insurance companies have asked for a nondisclosure agreement. This is customary when settlements are involved.

It’s also the one time when Johnson knows such an agreement was violated. Someone disclosed too many terms of the settlement in an online review. They willingly took it down and all was good.

Not a slam dunk

Nondisclosure agreements can be part of the onboarding process as well as when it’s time to severe relations. They can also be used business-to-business.

Empire West in Graton is not a fan of nondisclosure agreements. It’s other companies that want this maker of thermoformed plastic Ceilume ceiling tiles and panels to sign these documents.

“In most cases it is needless paperwork. Our experience over the years is people who lead with an NDA are usually people we don't want to do business with,” President Ed Davis said. Even so, there are times when he puts his signature on the dotted line. “We do lot of work with businesses who sell into the aerospace industry, so I think our customers are required to get an NDA because their customers require it of them. So it is sort of a domino effect.”

His signature, though, is not automatic.

“We have had occasions where someone interested in doing business with us wanted us to sign a one-sided NDA,” Davis said. “We said no. Every clause needs to be mutual, and then we will sign it.”

