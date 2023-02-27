Why North Bay businesses, agencies are employing more drones for real estate, construction, vacation ventures

Whether it is flying through houses, over whales feeding off the coast or capturing road projects under construction drones are beating out presentations with standard photos.

And for some businesses, the approach is also saving money and time.

“I think we are in the embryotic stages for what we can use it for,” Valerie Walston with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority Walston told the Journal. “When I first started looking for a drone photographer it was not easy to find one because most were focused on real estate and agriculture. I needed to find someone focused on construction.”

As the marketing and information specialist for the county transit agency, Walston faced how to showcase infrastructure projects. Until she hooked up with people operating these flying frames with cameras attached a couple a years ago, her only option was to stand at ground level with a camera to get images.

What the drones can capture projects her agency is working on, video can now be posted on social media and other mediums to inform the public, as well as in more formal project updates.

“These are projects that have three dimensional stories to tell. Without drone video, we would lack that important element,” Walston said. “Everyone appreciates the story being told in ways I cannot with a camera on the ground.”

Transportation authority projects captured by drone include the three-year, $54 million Soscol Junction that in partnership with Caltrans will improve the convergence of three highways in Napa. The agency also is working on the Vine bus maintenance facility.

Drone uses expand

Jake Bowman, founder and pilot of Napa-based Flutter Shot Media, has traveled all over the state to help Bob Peralta document fire damage.

For years, Peralta of Bob Peralta Arbor Consulting in Napa, walked endless miles to appraise the condition of trees following wildfires. The firm's clients are often attorneys and insurance companies.

“I take his images and am able to do my work instead of walking 80 to 100 acres. This has only come about in the last couple years,” Peralta said. “It definitely changes my work. (Jake) has taken me out of the field. It saves me time. It’s probably changed 40%of the way we collect data. It’s pretty remarkable.”

What Peralta likes is that Bowman does not merely do a flyover. The flying cameras can zero in on fences, sewer lines, and septic systems.

Bowman creates an orthomosaic image, which is done by stitching together photos to create a seamless, larger detailed image.

“So, now when I’m in a meeting we incorporate ‘Do we need drone on it?’” Peralta explained. “I worked on the (2017) Tubbs Fire (in Sonoma County) and spent a ton of time in Paradise (after the 2018 Camp Fire), but didn’t have these tools back then and they would have been helpful.”

Drone use isn’t limited to things on land. Fishermen are also finding uses for them.

The Fisherman's Marketing Association of Bodega Bay enlisted Jim Nevill Productions of Bodega to create a 10-minute video to educate people about Assembly Bill 534, the 2021 legislation that would have mandated rope-less fishing gear among other things.

In one day, the drone firm swooped over 10 locations, mostly in the Bodega Bay area. Shots were preplanned to get sunrise and sunset images, the abundance of boats in the harbor, fisherman out at sea; all shown as the narrator tells the fishermen’s side of the story.

The crab fishermen prevailed against AB 534, but earlier this year started to wonder if another video might need to be created because they are finding themselves in a similar battle over the issue of crab gear interfering with migrating whales.

“Drone footage is an exceptional way to capture the vastness of the ocean,” Mike Cooley, a fisherman and member of the Bodega Bay association, told the Business Journal. “I believe a long range drone would be extremely useful for fishermen to collect their own data on whale migration.”

For law enforcement, drones are able to replace helicopters. They are quicker to deploy, go places helicopters can’t, and the expense of charging a battery is negligible compared to jet fuel.

Marin County sheriff’s deputies used one of their 11 drones in January to assess the flood damage along Highway 37. This was at the request of Caltrans and fire officials. Such mutual aid agreements are common.

Marin County Sheriff’s Office has been using drones since 2018, with the department having created a specific drone team. It was the first law enforcement agency in the county to create a UAV program.

Team members must pass an FAA test to get approved, have an FAA Part 107 card, and complete 40 hours of tactical drone and night flying classes.