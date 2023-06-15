Why Robert Baumann is re-branding his Sonoma Valley architecture firm

Because business is all about people, this new series will spotlight the interesting individuals behind some of Sonoma Valley’s most popular businesses. Have a suggestion for an upcoming profile? Email editor Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com .

After 20 years of building a name for himself in the world of architecture, Robert Baumann is re-branding his business. Robert Baumann and Associates is becoming RBA.

Baumann has six employees on his team, some of whom have been with him for over a decade. The switch to RBA is meant to take attention away from Baumann’s name, and turn it toward the collaborative effort that clients can expect when they work with the firm.

“I don’t want it to just be about my name,” Baumann said. “I want it to emulate the philosophy of what our team is now — everything is a collaborative cohesive effort.”

The team got to show that effort internally when the Sonoma office moved to a new location on Broadway eight months ago, after spending a few years renovating the bungalow from a home to a functioning office space.

“Redesigning a building for a team of architects — everyone had an opinion,” Baumann said.

But back when the business started in 2003, Baumann was on his own.

His first real project in Sonoma landed on a red barn house on Fourth Street, owned by Amy and Gary Scott — now some of Baumann’s closest friends.

He was sketched out some ideas for their home on a napkin. The Scotts went for his proposal, which resulted in what Baumann calls a “barn on steroids.” With beams, exposed brick and classic lines, the five-bedroom home has an upscale yet comfortable presence.

“It’s the house on the block that everyone gathers at,” Baumann said.

The home’s funkiest feature is the spiral slide that connects the playroom to the first floor, and while her four boys are now fully grown, Amy Scott refuses to get rid of it.

A residence in Sonoma County’s Bennett Valley for Ken and Karen Adelson was also significant to Baumann’s beginnings — the first large-scale project he completed on his own. He credits the project for attracting new clients.

Baumann earned recognition for his detailed work in restoring historical properties, such as: Mission Bell Farms at 196 E. Spain St., (the “Clydesdale property”); Jasper residence at 131 Fourth St. E. (sometimes called “Twin Palms”), for which he received an award from the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation; the Haseldon residence at Second Street East (the “Urban Farmhouse”) which also received an award from the Sonoma League.

But, Baumann says that happened unintentionally. He wasn’t seeking out historic jobs, but as word about his restoration work spread, clients started calling.

“We have become associated with that,” Baumann said. “I don’t want to be pegged as just doing that.”

Since its inception in 2003, the firm has completed between 70 and 80 projects in and around Sonoma County.

His favorite projects are one’s with clients who aren’t afraid to get personal. When it comes to home designs, a client’s living space and what they want reflect is a lot about their lifestyle. Sometimes couples disagree, so Baumann and his team become a type of mediator.

“I’ve always believed that projects are about being an enabler for the clients — let me be their hands,” Baumann said. “The more you share, the better it’s gonna be.”

Baumann didn’t always know he wanted to be an architect, but he did know he wanted to do something creative.

When he was in high school, he thought he’d study art. To this day, he loves to paint with watercolors and oils and, of course, drawing — which he considers synonymous with architecture.

During those high school years, he worked on construction sites. It was his father that suggested he combine his passion for art with his skill as a craftsman.

His dream to become an architect was born.

He attended the Rhode Island School of Design and credits the experience with inspiring new perspectives in his design process. The professors were great, he said, but it was the students who came from all over the world that showed him how many different ways there are to approach and solve problems.

After paying his dues with client-driven projects, these days, Baumann is able to express more creative liberties. His collaborative relationship with clients encourages him to find interesting design solutions for their needs.

The firm has anywhere from 10 to 12 projects underway at any given time — all in different stages of development. Which is only possible thanks to a talented team of employees, Baumann said.

Today, Cory Abston is a project manager at the firm. But in 2011, he was a recent American River College graduate with an associate’s degree in design technology who knocked on Baumann’s door. Abston hadn’t studied architecture before, but was so determined to learn that he offered to work for free.

Baumann took him under his wing, with pay, and mentored Abston through eight years and thousands of hours of field work, until he qualified to sit for the architecture exam. After a year-and-a-half of sitting for the test, Abston earned his architecture license last year — 11 years after he set out to achieve the goal.

“At the time, I didn’t even think there was a path to being an architect,” Abston said. “Once I had found there was a way to do it, I was super determined.”

To mark the achievement, Baumann presented Abston with a hand-crafted award that still sits atop his desk.

“He did it the hardest way you can. This guy just worked his butt off and did it,” Baumann said.

Although he says architects rarely “truly retire,” by re-branding his firm, Baumann is poised to take a step back from the day to day grind while knowing the firm was in good hands.

“I could not be luckier with who we have and their dedication to the profession,” he said.