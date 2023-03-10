Why Sonoma County’s apartment market remains strong

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

One thing we are continually reminded of — change is constant.

While the world spins and things locally, nationally, and globally change, we have our own set of changes to adjust to.How could things in the Sonoma County multifamily property market remain the same when interest rates have gone up almost 75%?

Here’s what happened with the local apartments in 2022 in terms of rental demand, sales, and new construction.

Strong renter demand supports the need for new construction. Where construction can’t keep pace with population growth and in the face of development restrictions, price escalation becomes a problem. Often this leads to rent control and other manifestations of resistance to the laws of supply and demand.

Apartment owners are facing constant challenges, with hundreds of new laws at the state and local level.

In addition to increased rent restrictions arising in municipalities, rent-control proponents filed a “request for preparation of title and summary” with the California Attorney General’s Office for the “Justice For Renters Act.”

The measure threatens to repeal 1995’s Costa-Hawkins Act in its entirety, allowing local governments to impose rent control on single-family homes and newer apartments. The measure also would eliminate the state’s ban on vacancy control, allowing cities and counties to regulate rents between tenancies.

If passed, this measure would destroy any hope for new apartment construction in the state of California by removing the builder’s incentive, thus driving them to other states.

Reasons for strong apartment demand

A convergence of two factors has created strong continued demand for apartments. First, while some companies are “requesting” workers to return to the office, many either aren’t doing that or “request” a hybrid of two to three days a week. That means an office at home is still necessary.

Second, the huge increase in interest rates will sideline renters who would have stretched to purchase their first home, until market forces bring home prices downward.

Market metrics

Rents grew countywide by 4.28% annually, according to our survey of 12,391 units, moving from $2.57 per square foot to $2.68. The higher end was in Petaluma and Sonoma Valley. Vacancy grew from 1.8% to 2.4% at year-end.

Transaction volume for complexes with 10-plus units grew again in 2022, with 17 transactions totaling $188 million. Stable pricing and low transaction volume in 2020 was followed by more volume and strong pricing in 2021 then a roller coaster in 2022, with prices adjusting constantly with each Federal Reserve rate increase. Prices vis a vis cap rates dropped.

As expected, sales activity has paused largely in response to the continual increase in interest rates, significantly moving the investment fundamentals from positive leverage to negative leverage.

Looking ahead

Our most recent data shows a surge in activity following delays due to the supply chain, COVID and the aftermath of the wildfires. Over 940 units came to completion in 2022 through early 2023, another 1,700-plus are under construction, and several thousand more are in the pipeline.

In 2023, expect apartment rents to grow at a moderate pace, probably 2%–3%. Vacancy will remain 2%–3% as demand remains strong. A traditional challenge for the rental housing market — residents purchasing homes — has slowed due to interest rate increases and a disconnect in pricing between buyers and sellers.

Investment appetites for apartments are expected to remain robust. Capitalization rate movement will likely mirror the long-term interest rate curve, moving from the 4.5% range in 2021 to over 5.5% today on properties with stabilized income.

Apartment buyers are poised to come back to this highly sought product type when debt markets stabilize and sellers respond to the new pricing reality, which is 200 basis points above where it was in 2020 — close to a historical 75% jump.

Scott Gerber is president of Norcal Commercial Inc. (norcalcre.com).