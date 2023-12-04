Will Wine Country flights to Hawaii come with Alaska Airlines’ planned purchase of Hawaiian Airlines?

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines on Sunday announced a $1.9 billion deal to buy Hawaiian Airlines.

But the deal could come under scrutiny from the Biden administration wary of higher airfares, the Associated Press reported.

Yet even if the acquisition does go through, don’t expect flights between Wine Country and Hawaii to become available anytime soon.

“At this time, we're not aware of any changes that will impact Santa Rosa and Sonoma County,” said Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout, noting it will be another 12 to 18 months before the Alaska Air-Hawaiian Airlines merger closes.

Even so, Alaska has previously analyzed the feasibility of Hawaii routes from the Sonoma County facility with its current aircraft fleet, Stout said.

“At this time, it does not work,” he said. “Alaska is currently only serving Hawaii with the (Boeing) 737-900, which is the largest aircraft in their fleet.”

That means the regional airport’s runway cannot accommodate a plane that size.

However, Stout said, the Sonoma County airport has not had a similar analysis done by Hawaiian Airlines.

“So there may be potential given that they have a slightly different fleet of aircraft,” Stout said. “As this progresses, we will continue to communicate with Alaska for opportunities for us.”

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines began service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in 2007, and is the regional facility’s largest commercial carrier.

In 2019, three out of four passengers to the Sonoma County airport flew on Alaska, according to the airline.