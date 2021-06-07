Wind advisory issued for Sonoma, Napa, Marin counties Monday

A wind advisory warning of gusts of up to 45 mph is set to go into effect for portions of Sonoma County Monday afternoon, but there is no concern of increased fire risk, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a wind advisory Sunday that begins at noon on Monday and lasts through 8 p.m. The advisory covers much of the Bay Area’s coast, in addition to the North Bay mountains and the East Bay hills and valleys.

“It's breezy today,” the weather service’s Bay Area office tweeted Sunday afternoon. “But expect even stronger afternoon and evening onshore winds on Monday.”

Sustained northwest winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, meteorologists said. In some cases, the most exposed gaps and passes could see 55 mph gusts.

The anticipated strong winds will come with coastal moisture and are not prompting concerns about heightened risk for wildfires, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

“These are onshore winds and they’re going to bring a little more moisture,” Schneider said. “Fuels are still really dry, so it’s a little bit concerning, but not like one of our typical offshore wind events.”

The weather service is advising residents to watch for falling tree limbs that could cause power outages. The wind could trigger difficult driving conditions, meteorologists said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.