Windsor planners rebuff plan for homes instead of apartments

The latest plan in a 14-year effort to build housing on 18 acres of a former Windsor mobile home park has hit another snag, as a proposal to build single-family homes instead of apartments got a cold reception from town planning officials.

Irvine-based 330 Land Company on Sept. 26 presented the new concept to the Planning Commission featuring its vision for 125 two-story detached houses, 28 of which would be designed with integrated second units on the now-vacant property at 9290 Old Redwood Highway, fronting on the freeway. The commission was set to give feedback, rather than take action.

“Density is the core of the issue with the site,” town planner Kim Voge told the commissioners.

The new number of proposed dwellings per acre — 6.8 with just the houses to 8.9 excluding open spaces — falls well below what’s called for in the town’s General Plan (16 to 32 an acre) or the Downtown/Station Area Plan (12 to 24 an acre). The previous iteration of the Vintage Oaks project had 387 apartments and town houses, or 21 dwellings per acre.

The difference in density of housing per acre amounted to 43-317 fewer units being built at the property than were approved eight years ago for a previous version of the Vintage Oaks project, which was effectively scrapped mid-construction this summer.

To allow fewer units, the general and specific plans would have to be amended. And because the 387 units were included in the town’s housing element document approved by Sacramento, the shortfall would have to be made up for elsewhere in the town, Voge told the panel.

330 Land principal Steve Reilly told the commissioners that the design change was needed because the project as approved wouldn’t be economically feasible to build. And his project team made an effort to design around the existing oak trees on the property.

Commission Chair Gina Fortino Dickson and Vice Chair Evan Kubota said sticking with the town’s goals for housing creation was of chief concern, and Kubota noted that the town had allowed removal of trees to fit more affordable housing on a site.

“So to clarify, we really like trees, and especially oak trees,” Dickson told Reilly. “And we realize that people don't live in trees, and we need to provide housing for people. So come to us with a project, and we'll work with you on the trees.”

Reilly said after the meeting that 300 Land plans to return with a blended plan with single-family homes and multifamily housing to meet the density target. There’s no timeline for when the application would be revised.

“That will mean three-quarters of the site will be feasible and will get built, but one-quarter would not be feasible unless it gets subsidies,” Reilly said.

The 24.5-acre former Windsorland mobile home park was approved for redevelopment in 2009. The southern portion was redeveloped into an Oliver’s Market-anchored retail center, which opened in 2014.

Bisno Development received approval for the Vintage Oaks project two years leater, in 2016. It was amended in 2018, with the required mix of affordable units in the Vintage Oaks project adjusted downward from 77 to five to improve the economic feasibility of the project. That was in exchange for an agreement to pay $2 million into the town housing fund and increase the time the five units would be deed-restricted to 30 years from 10.

Meanwhile, the housing development went into foreclosure in late 2020, and the lender, part of Ready Capital, searched for a new developer to acquire the project. Early last year, a construction management team was hired to build the first phase of 120 units, but construction was halted in July of this year.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.