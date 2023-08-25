Wine Country Furniture moves to downtown Petaluma

Careful passersby may have noticed a few recent changes taking place along Petaluma Boulevard, right in the heart of downtown Petaluma. These include the arrival of Wine Country Fine Furniture, which, after six years on Bodega Avenue – just outside of town – has moved to 326 Petaluma Blvd N. The large furniture-filled shop, now with a fresh paint-job, is the one-time Kawasaki Motorsports space that most recently has been home to the O’Brien Center of the Arts. The growing Irish dance school just moved to new stomping grounds at 226 Petaluma Blvd., next to the Thrifty Hippy antique store.

The big grand opening weekend for Wine Country Furniture – it’s doors officially now open and ready to celebrate 1-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 5 – begins with a 1 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell will oversee the event, with store owners Jack and Bonnie Rasmussen officially kicking off five days of celebratory events. Throughout the weekend, there will be raffles of furniture, exposed gear clocks and lumber pillows.

The Rasmussens have lived in East Petaluma for the last 14 years, following 30 years living in Novato. After Jack retired – following a career as an executive with Fair Isaac Corporation, Experian and several machine learning and AI firms – he and Bonnie met Paul Praetzel, who became their mentor in the retail furniture business.

The Rasmussens have adopted a simple but clear motto over the last six years. Says Jack, “Our motto is, ‘We love to help local families.’” He adds that following the Santa Rosa firestorms, over 150 fire-rebuilding families turned to Wine Country Fine Furniture for assistance in furnishing their new homes.

Jack adds one more tidbit. The new downtown location not only brings the shop’s offerings closer to Petaluma’s busiest shopping district. It also offers something few other retailers can: its own parking lot.

“It’s not huge, but it was the lot for the Kawasaki dealership, and it’s more than a lot of downtown places can offer,” said Jack.

Bonnie, by the way, plays the violin professionally, and for seven years directed the Lucas Valley Chamber Orchestra. On Saturday, well-wishing furniture shoppers can enjoy a performance by her classical string quartet from 3-4:30 p.m. More details can be found at WineCountryFineFurniture.com or by calling 707-774-6400.