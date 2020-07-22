Wine Country hair salon owners say California OK for outdoor services won’t heal economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns

After Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 20 said licensed cosmetologists and barbers could operate outside, North Bay salon operators and practitioners say being kicked to the curb won’t necessarily help their industry bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s not feasible,” Napa hair stylist Rose Ray told the Business Journal on July 21.

According to Ray, the concession to relaxing the temporary shuttering of the industry until at least early August may work for quick-clip barbers “or Supercuts.” But it doesn’t work for customers seeking full service at hair salons at rates ranging from $80 to $120, as the Oryn salon stylists charge.

“They’re not going to get a quality haircut,” Ray said. “We’re not even looking into it.”

Her reputation means more to her.

“It’s been such an interesting journey,” she said.

Early in the economic restrictions instituted in mid-March to slow the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom said hair, nail and massage businesses and other personal services would be allowed to reopen in later stages of the recovery plan. That timeline accelerated on May 26 with allowing hair salons to reopen. But on July 14 the state ordered the salons and other indoor businesses to close again statewide.

The Oryn salon owner lamented about the trouble of having to shut down her salon twice has forced half her business out the door since three stylists who lease space from her have left, and now the aesthetician plans to depart.

“Honestly, I would do the same thing,” she said.

Ray explained that dragging her expensive equipment outside on the sidewalk or in the parking lot isn’t worth it. Hair washing or coloring can’t be done, and the environment is harder to control. The heat may make it unbearable. And oddly enough, the outside setting is less sanitary, given pollen and other particles blowing in the air, she insisted.

“The pollen, heat and hair blowing in the wind make it less safe,” said Fred Jones, who represents the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

On May 12, Jones filed a legal complaint against the state on behalf of the Federation for placing the beauty industries so far down on the list of those who can open — and stay open. The federation’s membership consists of 500,000 individual barbers and cosmetologists, along with 50,000 establishments licensed through the state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology.

“All the time and effort they put into reopening, and they get this. This is a joke and a mockery. While we appreciate the governor extending (the outreach), it just doesn’t work for most salons,” Jones said. “It may work for a small number of shops.”

Santa Rosa hair stylist Danielle Molkenbuhr agreed and is passing on the option.

“We spent thousands of dollars to make it safe inside the salon. Bringing it outside is like telling a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to lay out saltines,” she said. “It’s not safe, and it’s not sanitary.”

Molkenbuhr also mentioned dealing with clusters of homeless people hanging around as another reason not to operate that way.

The stylist of 15 years is electing to wait until the temporary closure expires.

Newsom’s July 20 announcement that personal services state licenses would allow practitioners to operate outdoors applied statewide, and North Bay counties told the Business Journal that their health orders aligned with the state’s directives. But cities also have a say in what businesses can do inside and outside the walls of their permitted premises.

The Business Journal contacted major cities in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties about how the new state outdoor directive fits with their use permit policies.

Zach Tusinger, Calistoga planning and building director, said it and other up valley governments of Yountville and St. Helena moved to temporarily allow restaurants and wine tasting businesses to move their operations outdoors without the usual use permits and public hearings. But Calistoga is requiring outdoor operations to submit a site plan showing where equipment will be set up, to ensure Americans With Disabilities Act access on the sidewalks and parking lots is maintained, and include a description of what will take place there and for how long each day.

Use of chemicals in hair treatments is covered by state and county regulations, so operators will have to collect the rinse water then dispose of it in the sinks normally used inside the salon, Tusinger said.

A couple of weeks ago, hair salons started asking Calistoga planning staff about outdoor operations, and they learned that state licensing regulations prevented that. Newsom’s action July 20 removed that hurdle.