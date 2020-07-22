Subscribe

Wine Country hair salon owners say California OK for outdoor services won’t heal economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 22, 2020, 12:36PM
Updated 2 hours ago

After Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 20 said licensed cosmetologists and barbers could operate outside, North Bay salon operators and practitioners say being kicked to the curb won’t necessarily help their industry bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s not feasible,” Napa hair stylist Rose Ray told the Business Journal on July 21.

According to Ray, the concession to relaxing the temporary shuttering of the industry until at least early August may work for quick-clip barbers “or Supercuts.” But it doesn’t work for customers seeking full service at hair salons at rates ranging from $80 to $120, as the Oryn salon stylists charge.

“They’re not going to get a quality haircut,” Ray said. “We’re not even looking into it.”

Her reputation means more to her.

“It’s been such an interesting journey,” she said.

Early in the economic restrictions instituted in mid-March to slow the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom said hair, nail and massage businesses and other personal services would be allowed to reopen in later stages of the recovery plan. That timeline accelerated on May 26 with allowing hair salons to reopen. But on July 14 the state ordered the salons and other indoor businesses to close again statewide.

The Oryn salon owner lamented about the trouble of having to shut down her salon twice has forced half her business out the door since three stylists who lease space from her have left, and now the aesthetician plans to depart.

“Honestly, I would do the same thing,” she said.

Ray explained that dragging her expensive equipment outside on the sidewalk or in the parking lot isn’t worth it. Hair washing or coloring can’t be done, and the environment is harder to control. The heat may make it unbearable. And oddly enough, the outside setting is less sanitary, given pollen and other particles blowing in the air, she insisted.

“The pollen, heat and hair blowing in the wind make it less safe,” said Fred Jones, who represents the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

On May 12, Jones filed a legal complaint against the state on behalf of the Federation for placing the beauty industries so far down on the list of those who can open — and stay open. The federation’s membership consists of 500,000 individual barbers and cosmetologists, along with 50,000 establishments licensed through the state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology.

“All the time and effort they put into reopening, and they get this. This is a joke and a mockery. While we appreciate the governor extending (the outreach), it just doesn’t work for most salons,” Jones said. “It may work for a small number of shops.”

Santa Rosa hair stylist Danielle Molkenbuhr agreed and is passing on the option.

“We spent thousands of dollars to make it safe inside the salon. Bringing it outside is like telling a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to lay out saltines,” she said. “It’s not safe, and it’s not sanitary.”

Molkenbuhr also mentioned dealing with clusters of homeless people hanging around as another reason not to operate that way.

The stylist of 15 years is electing to wait until the temporary closure expires.

Newsom’s July 20 announcement that personal services state licenses would allow practitioners to operate outdoors applied statewide, and North Bay counties told the Business Journal that their health orders aligned with the state’s directives. But cities also have a say in what businesses can do inside and outside the walls of their permitted premises.

The Business Journal contacted major cities in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties about how the new state outdoor directive fits with their use permit policies.

Zach Tusinger, Calistoga planning and building director, said it and other up valley governments of Yountville and St. Helena moved to temporarily allow restaurants and wine tasting businesses to move their operations outdoors without the usual use permits and public hearings. But Calistoga is requiring outdoor operations to submit a site plan showing where equipment will be set up, to ensure Americans With Disabilities Act access on the sidewalks and parking lots is maintained, and include a description of what will take place there and for how long each day.

Use of chemicals in hair treatments is covered by state and county regulations, so operators will have to collect the rinse water then dispose of it in the sinks normally used inside the salon, Tusinger said.

A couple of weeks ago, hair salons started asking Calistoga planning staff about outdoor operations, and they learned that state licensing regulations prevented that. Newsom’s action July 20 removed that hurdle.

“By and large, everybody is trying to be as flexible as possible to extend businesses a lifeline to keep them operating,” Tusinger said.

Apparently, some local salons may be willing to make a go of it.

The 360 Salon & Day Spa in Calistoga applied for the city’s first temporary permit for a hair salon to operate and was issued it July 21. Its voicemail indicated the salon was closed, but it’s accepting appointments for Aug. 1.

Owner Kyla Terry told the Business Journal on Wednesday that she’d be open to doing haircuts, manicures and pedicures outside and secured the permit and insurance “to feel comfortable and legal.”

Operating the business has not been easy.

“Our business has been through a lot in the (last) few years (as) our building caught fire in 2017, and then we had major power outages the last couple years and more fires,” she said.

Terry and her husband, who runs the Soul Rebel coffeeshop, have learned to adapt — even with three children at home. They both grew up in Calistoga and believe they’re dug in to the region.

She also feels blessed to have cooperative neighbors and space outside that she’d like to use to try “to stay afloat.”

“I’ve never missed more than a couple weeks of work prior to this pandemic,” she said.

Terry opened the Napa County salon in 2003 at age 20.

In Marin County, a business may also file for a permit with its respective city it operates in. Those that are located in the unincorporated areas need to apply with the counties, Marin County spokeswoman Laine Hendricks said.

The county situated closest to the San Francisco metropolitan area has shown some reluctance to move too quickly to reopening given its close proximity to a mass population base. Of the state’s four-pronged stages of recovery, Marin has remained at Stage 2 — which has expanded into subsets up to 2H.

The state placed 33 counties on a watchlist because of an increase in coronavirus cases and other data related to the outbreak.

Within this North Bay county, the city of San Rafael has granted permission for outdoor business activities considered by the Community Development Department as “low impact” through a temporary use permit. A salon would need to meet health and environmental quality regulations and is urged to find out more by emailing planning@novato.org.

Jeff Quackenbush of the Business Journal contributed to this report.

