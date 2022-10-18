Racing company plans to exit Sonoma Raceway after two decades

A car racing company that has been building a list of national wins from its base at Sonoma Raceway for nearly two decades plans to leave.

Flying Lizard Motorsports in September announced it would start shifting operations from the industrial park at the southern Sonoma County track to a building under construction at a new raceway near Phoenix.

The shift to the 280-acre Apex Motor Club property in the southern Phoenix suburb of Maricopa is to start in fall 2023.

“I personally know the owners of that facility, and I live in Phoenix,” program manager and partner Darren Law told the North Bay Business Journal.

Another owner, Tommy Sadler, recently moved to that area.

Another motivator for the move is that Apex is building a 15,000-square-foot track side facility for Flying Lizard, the first major racing team to base its operations there, Law said. The Apex course currently has a 2.27-mile circuit with a 3,400-foot straightaway, but the second phase eventually will expand that to a 4.20-mile, 22-turn multiple-configuration circuit.

The company now operates from nearly 12,000 square feet in four spaces in separate buildings at Sonoma Raceway.

“We have multiple customers, and having to go from one (building) to the next is challenging,” Law said.

K-Pax Racing also operates from Flying Lizard’s Sonoma facility.

The Flying Lizard shop crew at Sonoma Raceway numbers about five full-time employees. The company uses contractors for team competitions around the country.

The most recent event was the Pirelli GT4 America series, which started at Sonoma Raceway in April and ended at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in early October. Two of Flying Lizard’s Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 cars won the Pro-Am class in one of the two races in at Indianapolis.

That team finished No. 3 in the class over the 12-race series.

The company was started in late 2003 by San Francisco high-tech executive Seth Neiman, a racing enthusiast who set out to build a professional team. From two cars in a 3,000-square-foot Sonoma Raceway shop, the company expanded to more cars and race series.

In 2015, Neiman sold the company to Law, Sadler and Thomas Blam. The new owners added into the mix customer racing, which involves managing cars for professional and amateur events.

