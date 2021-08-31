Aspiring government leaders in Solano County seek to increase workplace embrace of diversity

What things say a business is diverse and inclusive? It could be something as simple as knowing to ask someone of a different culture how to properly spell or say their name.

“That’s a really big issue,” said Jeremy Teruel, a 21-year-old college student and former Solano County resident who is studying business law and marketing at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. “When a student walks into the room, or let alone into a workplace, their name is butchered half the time. And that person — the interviewer, the boss — may not even ask them how to properly say their name. They just assume.”

Experiences like this, which happened to a friend, open the eyes of students to the "real world" of diversity in the workplace. That's something Teruel has learned too. For two years as a student, he interned through a special program focused on cultural diversity in the workplace.

In 2018, Teruel began his internship with the Solano County chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA SOC), a Sacramento-headquartered, nonpartisan nonprofit with a stated mission that includes fostering future leaders from communities to serve at federal, state and local levels in government.

Teruel worked that first year at Solano Transportation Authority, or SolTrans, where he processed passenger bus counts and learned how possible changes to a specific bus route might impact different community members. He also analyzed incoming data, which he said gave him some business experience.

In 2019, Teruel was assigned to the Solano Economic Development Corporation, a public-private partnership that works to bring business, commerce and jobs to Solano County. He worked on the census, mapping out factors that made some neighborhoods hard to count, such as language barriers or lack of access to broadband or internet. As part of APAPA’s mission, he also worked on voters’ rights, including registering voters and educating people hesitant to vote.

“I learned a lot,” Teruel said of what turned out to be a three-year internship experience. Last year, he became an APAPA board member and established an internship training program in San Joaquin County, where he attends college.

Since its 2001 founding, APAPA has grown into a nationwide organization of more than 20,000 members. The organization has chapters in California, Washington D.C., New York, Florida, Texas, Nevada, Washington and Massachusetts.

On Aug. 6, APAPA SOC held its sixth anniversary celebration of young leaders, graduating its 2021 interns, said Caroline Villarreal, board member and internship trainer.

“We started this with two interns,” Villarreal said. “This year, we had 12 college-age interns and nine junior interns, who are either in middle school or high school.” College-age interns earn a $1,000 scholarship for each internship program they complete; junior interns volunteer their time.

APAPA SOC raises money through corporate sponsorships of its fundraising celebration; civic engagement grants from nonprofit community-based organizations; and donations from public officials and private individuals, said Amy Fabi, APAPA SOC board member and internship coordinator.

Teruel, who is now entering his final year of college, has earned a total of $3,000 from his APAPA SOC internships, including for the program he established in San Joaquin County. He is considering going to law school and a possible career in corporate law.

Between his college studies and APAPA SOC internship experience, Teruel is poised to enter the working world as a young leader with a mission to promote equity for all.

And he has recommendations for how companies can step up.

“Businesses (could) provide workshops or courses on specific things, like how someone might feel about their gender identity or specific pronouns being used,” Teruel said. He also suggested companies could send employees podcasts about diversity and inclusion topics. “If companies really took the time to educate their employees on those kinds of things, they could go really far.”

For minority students, ‘people assume you are from somewhere else’

Kourtney Yamada, 19, just completed her second year as an APAPA SOC intern. The first year she was assigned to the Commission on Women and Girls, where website creation was among her duties. This year, she was placed with Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams’ Office, where she worked in the investigations unit.

“I always had an interest in law — the whole idea of wrong and right — and I realized how much law shapes our society,” Yamada said. “That always intrigued me and I wanted to do something that would still be helping my community.”

Yamada is heading into her second year of studies at the University of California, Irvine, where she is majoring in criminology law and society. She plans to apply to law school after she completes her undergraduate work.

“One of the reasons why I also wanted to go into law is because I realized that, for me as a minority, I've faced struggles, but not as many as other minorities have,” Yamada said. “I've grown up in America my whole entire life, so I can't imagine anything else. But a lot of people when they see that you're a different race or ethnicity, they just assume that you're from somewhere else.”

That assumption has led the Asian American community to be underrepresented, not so much in the business world, but as elected officials, she said.

Yamada said her APAPA internships have provided not only real-world experience in the field she’s most passionate about, but it’s also opened doors to her future.

“If they didn't offer the position at the (District Attorney’s Office), then I wouldn't have been able to be placed there,” she said. “If people like us, the younger generation, can get in and get experience, then that's ultimately how you get involved and how you can build up your reputation.”

