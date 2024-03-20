Federal Reserve keeps rates steady, hints at future cuts

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged Wednesday and continued to forecast that borrowing costs will come down somewhat by the end of the year as inflation eases.

Central bankers released their policy decision and a fresh set of quarterly economic estimates, the first since December, before a 2:30 p.m. news conference with Jerome Powell, the Fed chair. Officials kept interest rates steady at about 5.3%, where they have been set since July.

Policymakers projected that borrowing costs will end 2024 at 4.6%, which suggests that they still expect to make three quarter-point rate cuts this year. At the same time, officials anticipated that rates would stay slightly higher into 2025 and 2026 as growth and the labor market remain strong. The new forecasts suggested that they will make one fewer rate cut next year than they had previously predicted.

Fed officials have signaled in recent months that they expect to lower interest rates this year because inflation has been slowing notably, which means that the Fed has less of a need to aggressively hit the brakes on the economy. High interest rates weigh on demand by making it more expensive to borrow to buy a house or expand a business, setting off a chain reaction that trickles through the economy and cools the job market.

As policymakers try to decide when and how much to dial back their high rates, they are trying to balance two key risks. They want to keep rates high enough long enough to ensure that inflation is fully stamped out, on one hand, but they also want to avoid keeping rates elevated for too long, which could inflict unnecessary damage on the economy.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee "does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce" rates until "it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%," officials reiterated in their post-meeting statement.

Fed officials lifted rates rapidly between March 2022 and mid-2023. But they stopped the increases as inflation began to come down sharply toward the end of last year.

Price increases are now much more moderate than they were a few years ago. The consumer price index measure stood at 3.2% in February, down sharply from a 9.1% peak in 2022. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures index, comes out at more of a delay, but it is also down considerably. It stood at 2.8% in January after stripping out food and fuel costs for a sense of the underlying "core" price trend.

Despite the progress, inflation is lingering above the Fed's 2% goal, and it has recently stalled. While officials still hope that price increases will continue to fade this year, they are keeping an eye on incoming data for any indication that they might be wrong.

As they do so, officials are closely watching conditions in the broader economy, which has retained surprising momentum at a time when interest rates are hovering near a two-decade high. Fed officials forecast that growth will be stronger in 2024, 2025 and 2026 than they had previously expected, based on their fresh estimates. They also think that the unemployment rate will remain slightly lower this year than they had earlier anticipated.

"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace," Fed officials said in their statement. "Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low."

As the economy remains robust, Fed policymakers made a rare tweak to their "longer run" interest rate estimate, lifting it to 2.6% from 2.5% previously. While that is a tiny shift, the long-run interest rate projection is a rough estimate of how high officials think interest rates need to be in order to weigh down the economy. The fact that it crept higher suggests that they think it needs to be more elevated than in the past in order to tap the brakes on economic growth.