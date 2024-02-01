Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged at a more than two-decade high at their first meeting of 2024 and hinted that their next move will be to lower interest rates. But officials also made it clear that they need to see more progress on inflation before reducing borrowing costs.

“In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks,” the Fed said in its post-meeting statement Wednesday, dropping previous language suggesting that officials saw “additional policy firming” as potentially appropriate.

But even as they dropped that bias toward rate increases, the Fed’s policy-setting committee also said that it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates until officials had “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chair, said that the country had “six good months” of moderating inflation, but officials wanted to see continued progress before lowering rates.

“We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle, and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,” Powell said.

Powell said that he did not think it was “likely” that Fed officials would have enough evidence to cut interest rates by their next meeting March 19-20. That could leave investors looking toward later meetings — such as gatherings in May and June — as they consider when the first rate cut might come.

It is clear that central bankers are trying to keep their options open, preparing investors for upcoming rate cuts while avoiding any firm commitment to how soon those moves might come and how substantial they will prove.

Fed officials began to raise interest rates sharply in 2022 as they sought to wrestle a burst of rapid inflation under control. Interest rates now stand in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, which officials think is high enough to weigh on economic growth. Given that, policymakers have left borrowing costs unchanged since July as they waited to see how conditions would shape up.

The economy has recently shown meaningful progress. While America has averted a painful economic slowdown, inflation has been steadily cooling as supply-chain problems have eased, gas prices have declined, and housing-related prices have stopped climbing so swiftly. Given that, investors have increasingly expected the Fed’s next rate move to be a cut.

Now, the question is when such a move might come and how extensively policymakers might lower interest rates this year.

Fed officials predicted in December that they could lower borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point over the course of 2024. But those are just forecasts, and how much the central bank actually cuts rates is likely to hinge on how quickly inflation continues to fade and how rapidly the economy is growing.

Powell and his colleagues are trying to strike a delicate balance. They do not want to keep interest rates too high for so long that they weigh on growth more than is necessary to wrestle inflation under control. If policy remains too restrictive, there is a risk that they could spur an unwanted recession. On the other hand, officials do not want to declare victory and cut rates prematurely, risking a surge in demand that keeps inflation elevated.

That is why policymakers have been trying to keep their options open, so that they can react with rate cuts if the economy shows clear signs of slowing — but can also hold off if growth comes in strong.

“The committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance,” the Fed said in its fresh statement. “The economic outlook is uncertain, and the committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”