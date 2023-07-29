Solano County’s First Northern Bank 1st-half earnings up 52% after acquisition

The parent company of First Northern Bank, based in northern Solano County, reported second-quarter earnings grew 28.7% from a year ago.

Net income for Dixon-based First Northern Community Bancorp (Bulletin Board: FNRN) was $4.6 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30. Earnings for the first half of this year were $10.1 million, up 52.6% over 12 months, with per-share net income of 69 cents.

The bank noted that these earnings boosts include the completed acquisition at the beginning of this year of three Columbia State Bank branches in Orland, Willows and Colusa.

The institution’s loan portfolio, including notes held for sale, was $1 billion at quarter-end, up 9.3% from mid-2022. The bank attributed the increase primarily to growth in commercial real estate and residential mortgages, partially offset by net reductions in commercial and agricultural loans.

First Northern noted that it had take a $2.6 million charge-off on a farm loan in the second quarter.

Total assets were $1.91 billion, barely up by 0.9% from a year ago.

“We continued to see margin expansion this quarter, both including and excluding the interest recovery,” said President and CEO Jeremiah Smith in the news release Thursday.

“We also continued to manage our deposit costs, while our levels of deposits outstanding largely stabilized over the quarter,” Smith added.

Total deposits were $1.76 billion, up 0.4% from mid-2022.

Founded in 1910, First Northern serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, Colusa, Glenn and Contra Costa counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. It has 14 branch offices plus a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek.