California tax authorities, lawmakers investigate cases of debit card fraud tied to inflation relief funds

LePage said recipients can refer to the Middle Class Tax Refund help page or talk to a tax professional about what to do.

However, the refund could be considered federal, which is why taxpayers could receive a 1099 for refunds of $600 or more.

Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage said the Middle Class Tax Refund is not taxable for California state income tax purposes.

State tax authorities and lawmakers have teamed up to investigate a growing number of fraud cases connected with state-issued inflation relief debit cards sent out to taxpayers in recent months, according to California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire.

Representatives of the Franchise Tax Board representatives and Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said they could not comment for security reasons.

However, McGuire, the Healdsburg Democrat, told The Press Democrat “it’s all hands on deck” at the Franchise Tax Board where the law enforcement unit has an active investigation “against individuals and organizations perpetuating this fraud.”

He couldn’t comment further. He said more information about the probe is expected to be released in coming months.

Under the contract between the Franchise Tax Board and Money Network, the company hired to issue the Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards, victims would have their stolen money reimbursed in full on Money Network’s expense, McGuire said.

Recipients are supposed to receive reimbursed funds within 45 to 90 days after a claim has been approved.

“It makes me so angry because these dollars are hard earned by California taxpayers, which is why I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers going after these hucksters, and I look forward to seeing them prosecuted,” McGuire said.

The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment program to provide inflation relief for single people making under $250,000 a year or couples making $500,000 a year.

The Franchise Tax Board, a government organization that helps Californians file tax returns, issued payments between $200 to $1,050 through direct deposit payments or prepaid debit cards from the Money Network, a financial institute and money saving platform.

For the past 11 days since The Press Democrat first reported fraud claims with the Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards, more recipients have shared their debit card had been activated and drained, or drained before they could get them or that money had been stolen after activation.

Many recipients also expressed frustration with trying to get hold of the Franchise Tax Board or the Money Network, the company contracted to issue the debit cards.

“(We) don’t have any answers,” Mary Farha, who had her refund of $350 stolen around November, told The Press Democrat.

Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage said in an email that “malfunctions and fraud” were expected given the size of the refund program. But he said he would not discuss how widespread these issues are for security reasons.

Any inquiries for the Money Network have been handled by the California Franchise Tax Board. LePage said any questions or inquiries for the Money Network could be answered through the Franchise Tax Board.

The Press Democrat reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment about the situation, but inquiries were also transferred to the Franchise Tax Board.

“Money Network continues to report a fraud rate well below 1%,” LePage said in his email, noting that under the contract between the Franchise Tax Board and the Money Network, the program was expected to run with less than a 1% fraud rate.

“Unfortunately, financial fraud has become a sad and widespread reality in our society. We are very sorry to hear about such reports of (Middle Class Tax Refund) debit card fraud.”

LePage said the California Department of General Services put out a request for competitive bids for companies that could manage the debit card distribution and customer service.

He said 21 companies expressed interest, but were not chosen because they either weren’t based in California or didn’t have the resources within the state that could have supported the program.

Five companies submitted official bids with the Money Network winning the final contract on multiple factors, which LePage did not provide.

Debit card recipients told The Press Democrat that some, but not all, debit cards arrived with security chips. LePage said this is due to a supply chain issues with chip supply limited because of shortages.

Unlike the other vendors, the Money Network was able to supply a limited number of chipped cards.

LePage said the Franchise Tax Board determined “an experienced debit card vendor” would be the best way to distribute an estimated 10 million Middle Class Tax Refund payments.

He added that distributing debit cards would get refunds to recipients nearly six months faster than state-issued checks, along with providing a customer service line to handle issues with the cards.

“No form of payment, including a check, is completely fraud-proof and Money Network and (Franchise Tax Board) have a variety of anti-fraud measures in place,” he said.

