Duckhorn Wine Co. files for $100 million IPO

More winery owners are considering selling their winery given the state of the industry with more competition on retail shelves and the closing of tasting rooms due to coronavirus, according to a survey this year by Silicon Valley Bank.

Analysts said they expect more mergers and acquisitions as mid-tier wine companies look to expand coming out of COVID-19 and are looking for a capital infusion.

That follows on the announcement by Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa earlier this month that it will go public this spring.

The St. Helena-based wine company announces it will go public to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

Duckhorn Wine Co., which owns Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne and Mendocino County’s Goldeneye wineries, filed papers Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial stock offering of $100 million.

The St. Helena-based company, which produces luxury wines sold in all 50 states is owned by private equity group TSG Consumer Partners, will use “NAPA” as its ticker symbol when shares start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It will be listed under its formal name Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Renaissance Capital, a Greenwich, Connecticut investment adviser, said the $100 million figure is likely a placeholder and it estimated that the deal could raise up to $300 million.

Duckhorn’s move follows Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa, which announced earlier this month it also would become a public company as a way to raise fresh cash to grow in the competitive and challenged wine marketplace.

“I think we are going to see a period of strong M&A activity for a number of reasons,” said Robert Nicholson, president of International Wine Associates, a boutique mergers-and-acquisition advisory firm based in Healdsburg. “I think the fundamental reason we are going to see that is the fact it is very difficult to organically grow your wine business in today’s market.“

Duckhorn Vineyards was founded in 1976 by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn and it later garnered acclaim as a luxury producer of merlot. GI Partners, a private equity group, acquired the winery in 2007. The portfolio expanded with such brands as Goldeneye and Decoy. TSG bought Duckhorn in 2016.

Under TSG, Duckhorn expanded by buying Kosta Browne, which is noted for its cult pinot noirs, from J.W. Childs Associates of Boston in 2018. When the sale was announced, chief executive officer Alex Ryan told The Press Democrat that Kosta Browne was “a long-term play” and referred to the transaction as “more of a partnership than an acquisition."

Duckhorn has experienced significant sales growth over the years as it reported $118 million in net sales for its fiscal 2015 year and it increased to $271 million by fiscal 2020 with 1.4 million cases sold. It has 10 brands overall that are produced at eight wineries and owns 843 acres of vineyards. Duckhorn was ranked as the 21st largest wine company in 2020, according to Wine Business Monthly.

Its prices range from $20 to $200 per bottle.

In the prospectus, Ryan wrote that the Duckhorns believed the future was limitless in their early days and he noted that he shared the same sentiment more than 40 years later.

“We feel this is as true as it has ever been, given the opportunities to introduce new wines, open new accounts, enter new categories and markets, explore new wine regions and find new ways to connect with consumers,” Ryan wrote.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5233 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.