FCC moves toward restoring net neutrality rules, igniting regulatory fight

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to move forward on a proposal to restore open internet rules, which were repealed during the Trump administration, with a final vote likely to come next year.

The commissioners at the Democratic-led agency voted 3-2 along party lines to kick off a monthslong process to bring back so-called net neutrality regulations that prohibit broadband providers from blocking or slowing down services like Google and Netflix on their networks.

Telecommunications companies that provide broadband and Republicans have vowed to fight the proposal, saying it will be too much of a burden on broadband providers.

The move will ultimately enable the agency to categorize high-speed internet as a utility, like water or electricity. That is a major step toward modernizing the agency’s objectives, especially as consumers increasingly depend on the internet as their main source for communications. The agency will then be able to police broadband providers for net neutrality violations, consumer harm and security lapses.

“Now is the time for our rules of the road for internet service providers to reflect the reality that internet access is a necessity for daily life,” Jessica Rosenworcel, chair of the FCC, said in a statement.

Net neutrality is a wonky principle of equal internet access.

The idea is that broadband customers should have access to any site without interference by high-speed internet service providers. The concept was initially developed to stop cable and telecom companies that provide internet services from blocking or slowing down the delivery of sites like Google, Netflix and Skype, which compete with them.

The FCC established net neutrality regulations during the Obama administration, but Republicans criticized them as an overreach. Telecom companies have also argued that net neutrality rules could lead to regulatory creep and the regulation of broadband rates. The FCC, led by Republicans under President Donald Trump, repealed the rules in 2017.

Brendan Carr, a Republican commissioner at the FCC, said broadband services had improved without regulation. He criticized the proposal as counterproductive for consumers.

The FCC will begin taking public comments on the proposed rule. The chair can then choose to incorporate comments into a final draft. The commission will then vote on enacting the regulation in early 2024 at the earliest.